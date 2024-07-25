The Big Picture Deadpool & Wolverine unite in the third Deadpool film led by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

Mr. Paradox is a version of Mobius M. Mobius from the MCU, managing fractured timelines.

The movie explores new timelines involving X-Men characters from the past and present.

Deadpool & Wolverine will bring together Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's titular antiheroes for their own mutant-filled multiverse of madness and their own panel at San Diego Comic-Con. The first clue that Wade Wilson would be venturing outside of his home dimension came in the official teaser trailer, when the Merc with a Mouth was ambushed by agents of the Time Variance Authority. The TVA previously appeared in both seasons of Loki, with a mission to keep the "Sacred Timeline" intact, at least until the death of He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) splintered said timeline. Now the TVA is under new management, with Mr. Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen) sending Deadpool on a mission that sees him crossing paths (and swords and claws) with Wolverine. But who is Mr. Paradox, and what is his link to the TVA?

Mr. Paradox Is Actually a Different Version of Mobius From 'Loki'

Mr. Paradox has actually appeared in the MCU before. Well, at least a version of him has. Paradox is actually a version of Mobius M. Mobius, who was played by Owen Wilson in Loki. Paradox comes from the far future, and is tasked with delivering judgment to those who would break the timeline. He first appeared in She-Hulk #3 alongside another version of Mobius, Mr. Ourobouros, to put Jennifer Walters on trial for attempting to warn Hawkeye that he'd die in the future. She-Hulk ended up winning her trial, but not before the time-traveling villain Clockwise tried to annihilate her with a "RetroActive" cannon that would literally erase her from time and space. Instead, he hits Paradox and Ouroborous, leaving Mobius the sole survivor of the trial. Loki viewers will also recognize the name "Ourobouros," as Ke Huy Quan played a character of the same name in Loki Season 2.

Related Loki and Sylvie Deserved Better Than Season 2 Sylvie and Loki had been one of the MCU’s most interesting relationships, but Season 2 kept them largely apart.

Paradox leading a separate version of the TVA also showcases the effects of the Sacred Timeline being fractured. Entirely new timelines are formed, which leads to new universes and new histories. Marvel Studios projects have started to explore this, particularly in Spider-Man: No Way Home and What If?, and it looks like Deadpool & Wolverine will continue the trend; the Shawn Levy-helmed feature will be pulling in various characters from 20th Century Fox's X-Men films, including Pyro (Aaron Stanford) and Sabretooth (Tyler Mane). This kind of chaos was what the TVA was formed to stop in the first place and it's implied that, unlike his counterparts, Paradox is more methodical in curating the timeline.

Mobius and His Variants Are Based on a Real-Life Person

Image via Disney+

In all of his appearances, particularly in the comics, Mobius and his variants have sported the same look: dark brown hair and a mustache. This is because he's based on real life Marvel Comics employee Mark Gruenwald, who had a near-encyclopedic knowledge of continuity within the House of Ideas. This led to the creation of The Official Handbook of the Marvel Universe, which covered the history and powers of every character who ever appeared in a Marvel comic book. Gruenwald's biggest claim to fame was writing the Squadron Supreme miniseries, which followed the titular Squadron as they attempted to bring peace to their home world after a devastating cataclysm, but crossing more than a few moral horizons in the process. Squadron Supreme actually beat Watchmen to the punch by a full year, and while the latter comic is better remembered, the former was proof that comics (specifically the superhero genre) could be used to tell serious stories.

Mobius made his first appearance in Fantastic Four #353, which was written and illustrated by another legendary Marvel creator: Walter Simonson. Simonson is best known for his work on Thor comics, introducing one of the God of Thunder's most stalwart allies in Beta Ray Bill. He also illustrated one of the biggest comic book crossovers in history with The Uncanny X-Men and the New Teen Titans, which saw the X-Men and the Teen Titans joining forces to stop Darkseid from harnessing the power of the Dark Phoenix. In later years, Simonson would discuss how he created the TVA to be a satire of Marvel Comics itself, and how Simonson was game to pose as its only member for him.

Could Mr. Paradox Have an Ulterior Motive in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'?

Close

One major question (other than whether or not certain characters will show up) has been hanging over Deadpool & Wolverine: Why does Mr. Paradox seek out Deadpool? The entire point of the TVA is to take care of loose timelines quickly, cleanly, and quietly. Anyone who's watched the first two Deadpool movies or even knows the slightest thing about Deadpool will know that he's the absolute last person you'd seek out to save the world or to carry out a covert mission. Add in a version of Wolverine who's clearly implied to have gone through the wringer, and you have a recipe for disaster...potentially one that could lead to the X-Men movie timeline being wiped from existence. Audiences will have to wait for Deadpool & Wolverine to see how the pieces fit together, and what Mr. Paradox is really up to.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Deadpool & Wolverine is in theaters July 26 in the U.S.

Buy Tickets