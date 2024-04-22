The Big Picture The brand-new trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine showcases more of Wolverine's story than previous trailers.

The trailer gives a far better look at Emma Corrin's Cassandra Nova.

Deadpool & Wolverine is in theaters on July 26, 2024.

Hold onto your chimichangas, folks, because the new trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine just karate-chopped its way onto the internet, and it's as bonkers as Ryan Reynolds at a Wrexham match. Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are slicing and dicing everything that moves and, yes, if we're being honest, the film looks gloriously demented. First off, yes, the award for most dramatic Marvel Cinematic Universe debut definitely goes to Reynolds and Jackman, but as the trailer suggests, they've got some competition.

The trailer focuses on Wolverine, and gives us some added context as to how we find him. This Wolverine, it seems, let down his world and that’s left him bereft. So it’s up to Wade Wilson to turn his frown upside down. We also see the first action shots of Cassandra Nova, the villain played by Emma Corrin, and we even see the portals most associated with Doctor Strange at the conclusion of the trailer, which is something most people would not have been expecting.

Who Else Is in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Obviously, the headline news is Karan Soni is back as Dopinder, the world’s most beloved mutant taxi driver, because who else is gonna drive Wade around while he’s too busy breaking the fourth wall? Morena Baccarin is also returning as Vanessa, Deadpool's fiancée who, despite kicking the bucket early in Deadpool 2, seems to have unfridged herself from the afterlife. Because in the Deadpool universe, death is just a minor plot inconvenience, right? The trailer also throws in some old pals from the X-Force lineup, including Lewis Tan's Shutterstar and Rob Delaney’s Peter, the mustachioed everyman who basically stole the show without any superpowers — because sometimes, enthusiasm is all you need.

Plus, Succession standout Matthew Macfadyen is trading in his boardroom antics for some real action as Paradox, a TVA agent. This might be the only time you'll see Tom Wambsgans swapping corporate sabotage for timeline sabotage. As if that wasn't enough, the power-packed teenage duo of Brianna Hildebrand’s Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Shioli Kutsuna's Yukio are back. They're probably the only characters capable of making sure Deadpool doesn’t accidentally blow up the world while trying to save it, while Emma Corrin will be trying to ruin everyone's day as the villain, Cassandra Nova.

The trailer teases everything that makes Deadpool and Wolverine the duo you can’t help but love — explosive fights, sharp-tongued banter, and more Easter eggs than a bunny convention. With their first MCU appearance set to unleash mayhem in theaters on July 26, 2024, Deadpool & Wolverine is shaping up to be the buddy flick that could just kick every other summer blockbuster off its throne. It's Lethal Weapon with some extremely lethal weapons and, as has been hinted, the most depraved popcorn bucket known to humankind. Check out the new trailer above.