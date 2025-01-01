Deadpool & Wolverine was one of the biggest success stories of last year, and much of that is due to Ryan Reynolds, who plays the lead role of Wade Wilson in Marvel’s 2024 superhero tentpole. In addition to playing the Deadpool we all know and love from the first two films, Reynolds also plays Nicepool, the Deadpool variant who the crew meets in the void that didn’t go through the same mutations as Deadpool to earn his scarred face. Hot Toys has released plenty of figures from Deadpool & Wolverine this year, and the latest to get a new collectible is Nicepool. The new Nicepool figure is ⅙ size and even features rolling eyeballs to accentuate his facial expressions, as well as his signature gold desert eagle pistols, ear huggie, dagger, and Dogpool with goggles.

The last Marvel figure to get a Hot Toys was from a universe outside the MCU. Hot Toys unveiled a new Venom figure based on his appearance in the hit video game from Insomniac, Spider-Man 2. The figure features all 19 inches of Venom in his gooey black glory, and the announcement photos even featured the villain taking on both Peter Parker and Miles Morales. Hot Toys also tapped into its MCU partnership not long before that to reveal a new figure of Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man based on his appearance in the 2023 flick, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which is one of the lowest-rated Marvel projects ever. The world of Marvel animation was also gifted with a new Hot Toys figure when the company dropped a new collectible of Spider-Man 2099 from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Ryan Reynolds Isn’t the Only ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Star To Play Variants

While Ryan Reynolds got the chance to play Deadpool and Nicepool in Deadpool & Wolverine, it’s nothing compared to his co-star, Hugh Jackman, who portrays multiple versions of Wolverine. Deadpool runs into the first variant when he goes searching in the universe and finds a comic-accurate Wolverine, portraying Jackman as being well under six feet tall. He also plays an old man Logan variant who blasts Wade with a shotgun, and Patch, a variant of Logan who operated as a vigilante in Madripoor while gambling, drinking, and serving justice to anyone who needs it.

