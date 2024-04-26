The Big Picture Fans are excited for Deadpool & Wolverine showdown as Jackman returns to his iconic role.

Director Shawn Levy emphasizes that the movie is entertainment-focused, with no need for prior research.

Chemistry between Reynolds and Jackman enhances the film, promising comedic and character-based surprises.

Deadpool & Wolverine can’t come soon enough. Around the world, fans are eager to see Ryan Reynolds’ Merc with a Mouth finally come face to face with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. The movie marks the return of Jackman to his most celebrated character after 2017’s Logan, which retired hit take on the character. However, in the grand calculus of MCU’s grand multiverse, anything is possible. In a new interview with the Associated Press, director Shawn Levy preps the audience for the movie, which he says needs no homework.

The MCU is quite vast as it is, and with the homecoming of the X-Men, the mythology only goes deeper. With Reynolds' two previous stints as Deadpool and Jackman’s long legacy of playing the character over nine movies, avid fans might feel there’s a lot to binge before they turn up for the movie. But Levy disagrees, “I very much made this film with certainly a healthy respect and gratitude towards the rabid fan base that has peak fluency in the mythology and lore of these characters and this world,” he elaborates, “But I didn’t want to presume that. This movie is built for entertainment, with no obligation to come prepared with prior research.”

Fans Are in for a “Fun Ride” With Deadpool & Wolverine

Close

Given the characters’ history, Deadpool and Wolverine make for a “really interesting duo,” Levy said. “They’re built for huge conflict with each other because they’re so different individually.” He further teases their conflict, “But that makes for a very interesting story, because the best two hander stories, whether it’s ‘Midnight Run’ or ‘48 Hours’ or ‘Planes, Trains and Automobiles,’ yes, it’s littered with conflict. But it’s ultimately about something more as well and that’s what audiences will see.”

What helped Levy with the feature is his chemistry with the leading actors with whom he has made a couple of movies before. Per the director, the benefit is that “you can try crazy stuff without fear of falling.” He said, “This movie is filled with moments, both comedic and character based, that we didn’t expect and were the result of a freedom that that came from being friends.” Levy understands that the audiences are “hungry for a great time at the movies. They want to be delighted, transported and entertained. And when they are given that, whether it’s ‘Barbie,’ ‘Oppenheimer’ or any number of other recent movies, they show up.” And Deadpool and Wolverine is full of such moments, “The movie is built for audience delight. I think that (they’re) in for a very fun ride.”

Deadpool & Wolverine slash into theaters on July 26.