The Big Picture Tim Miller, David Leitch, and Shawn Levy have elevated Deadpool franchise with creative and witty opening credit sequences in each film.

Each director used iconic songs and choreography to establish the film's tone and humor.

Levy acknowledges the challenge of following previous productions' successful sequences, and credits a title house for a key idea.

Since the first film blasted into theaters almost 10 years ago, the Deadpool franchise has dared to dream and push the envelope through much more than storyline, fourth wall breaks, and f-bombs. Also, high up on the list are the clever and perfectly crafted opening credit sequences. What some directors may simply see as an overture to the movie that’s to come, Tim Miller, David Leitch, and, most recently, Shawn Levy, saw an opportunity to make the titular character’s personality shine and set the tone for the movie.

Miller’s Deadpool used Juice Newton’s classic ballad “Angel of the Morning” to kick off the carnage during the opening credits montage that saw Ryan Reynolds’ Merc with a Mouth firing round after round into his enemies during an action-packed duel on a bridge. Paying homage to another franchise known for its opening credits, Leitch did something similar with Deadpool 2, using an original song titled “Ashes” performed by Celine Dion to poke fun at the iconic openings of James Bond flicks.

Shawn Levy Steps Up To the Plate for 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

That brings us to Levy, who helmed the recently released and record-breaking sequel Deadpool & Wolverine. For his time to shine, Levy went the classic pop route with NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye”. Blending the incredible moves of Nick Pauley, who donned a Deadpool costume and perfectly pounded out each step, and an epic fight that saw Deadpool (Reynolds) using the adamantium skeleton of Logan aka Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) to slaughter his opponents, Levy not only succeeded in carrying the torch of the two opening credit scenes to come before him but hooked audiences into the movie from the jump.

Sitting down for a spoiler-filled chat with Collider’s editor-in-chief, Steve Weintraub, alongside Reynolds, Levy admitted that out of all the work he had cut out for him with Deadpool & Wolverine, the opening bit was the most intimidating part of the process as he knew he had big shoes to fill from the previous two productions.

“Nothing terrified me more, Ryan. I’ll admit this to you now. No aspect of this movie. Because Deadpool 1 and 2 are awesome and so the bar was high, but no aspect of that high bar scared me more than the title sequences because they’re both so good. And I remember spending a few sleepless nights thinking, ‘How can we meet that bar? How do we even have a chance of maybe exceeding it?’ And so that’s why the reaction of the title sequence is so meaningful to me.”

Shawn Levy Says He Can’t Take the Full Credit For ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’s Opening Sequence

Image via Marvel

While Levy and the creative team made most of the opening sequence come to life, the filmmaker also says that he owes credit to a title house who pitched them the idea of Deadpool getting his groove on.

“We had the opening, we had the premise, we had the actions, we had NSYNC, we had the song. And then it’s time to go and explore title treatments. And we did, as movies always do, which is you talk to a number of title houses, and you’re just going looking for an approach to the font to the titles. And one of those houses called Method, which had done work on both other Deadpool movies, but they were just one of many houses. One of like five different title houses, they pitched a font. And then they go, ‘We had an idea, it’s not really a title idea, but it just makes us laugh. What about if Deadpool is dancing?’ And literally, it was a title house that came up with this idea of this intercut with dancing and changed the entire DNA of the opening sequence. So, you never know where a great idea is gonna come from.”

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters. Stay tuned for the rest of our chat with Reynolds and Levy.

