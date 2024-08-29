Over a month into its blockbuster theatrical run, Deadpool & Wolverine is still the number one movie in the country. The superhero sequel has been on a record-breaking spree over the last few weeks, and on its 34th day of release, it passed another major milestone that helped it climb up the ranks of the world’s highest-grossing films. Deadpool & Wolverine remains the year’s second-biggest hit, both domestically and worldwide, behind fellow Disney release Inside Out 2, which has generated over $1.6 billion worldwide.

Deadpool & Wolverine, on the other hand, has now grossed $1.215 billion globally. Over $580 million of that total has come from domestic theaters, while the remaining $634 million has come from overseas markets. The film’s $1.215 billion running gross puts it just ahead of Iron Man 3 on the all-time global box office chart, as well as the all-time chart of the highest-grossing superhero movies, and the highest-grossing movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The biggest film franchise in history has now generated nearly $31 billion in combined global revenue.

MCU Movies Global Box Office Avengers: Endgame $2.7 billion Avengers: Infinity War $2 billion Spider-Man: No Way Home $1.9 billion The Avengers $1.5 billion Avengers: Age of Ultron $1.4 billion Black Panther $1.3 billion Deadpool & Wolverine $1.2 billion (and counting)

Deadpool & Wolverine now trails only Black Panther ($1.3 billion), Avengers: Age of Ultron ($1.4 billion), The Avengers ($1.5 billion), Spider-Man: No Way Home ($1.9 billion), Avengers: Infinity War ($2 billion), and Avengers: Endgame ($2.7 billion). The movie has a solid chance of jumping at least a couple more spots by the end of its run, but anything greater than $1.5 billion will be unexpected. Because each of the top 10 highest-grossing superhero movies globally are all Marvel movies, Deadpool & Wolverine is ranked seventh on both lists.

Can 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Hit $1.5 Billion Globally?

Close

Domestically, it’s still the sixth-biggest superhero (and MCU) movie of all time, behind only The Avengers ($623 million), Avengers: Infinity War ($678 million), Black Panther ($700 million), Spider-Man: No Way Home ($814 million), and Avengers: Endgame ($858 million). On the all-time domestic list, it’s at the number 16 spot, ahead of The Super Mario Bros. Movie ($574 million) and behind Incredibles 2 ($608 million). Globally, it’s at the number 26 spot, ahead of Iron Man 3 and behind The Fate of the Furious ($1.235 billion).

Produced on a reported budget of $200 million, Deadpool & Wolverine marks both the titular characters’ first time in the MCU, which forms a part of the film’s dimension-hopping plot. It’s also the highest-grossing movie of Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Shawn Levy’s individual careers, and has largely been credited for reviving interest in the MCU, which had been struggling in the post-pandemic era. You can watch the film in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.