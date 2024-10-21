Now having completed three full months in theaters, Deadpool & Wolverine witnessed a bit of an uptick in collections at the domestic box office this weekend. The movie returned to over 500 new locations after having seen its theatrical footprint fall below 1,000 last week. This helped the movie pass perhaps its final milestone before it wraps up its run for good. Deadpool & Wolverine has been available on PVOD platforms since October 1, and will be released on physical media this week.

On its 87th day in theaters, the movie passed the lifetime domestic haul of last year’s Barbie to become the 12th-biggest blockbuster in domestic box office history. Deadpool & Wolverine’s running haul now stands at $636.29 million, as compared to Barbie’s $636.23 million. Barbie remained in theaters for around 100 more days, which means that Deadpool & Wolverine might have some more gas left in the tank after all. Despite this new victory, however, the movie still trails Barbie on the global charts — it has earned $1.33 billion, compared to the Greta Gerwig film’s $1.44 billion.

A satirical comedy based on the popular Mattel toy, Barbie was the runaway hit of 2023, ultimately emerging as the highest-grossing film in Warner Bros. history. Along with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, Barbie became a part of the cultural phenomenon known as “Barbenheimer.” Together, both movies generated nearly $2.5 billion globally. Deadpool & Wolverine, on the other hand, broke numerous box office records of its own. The superhero sequel has emerged as the highest-grossing R-rated hit of all time, among the top-grossing Marvel Cinematic Universe movies ever, and the second-biggest film of 2024. In fact, on the all-time chart, Deadpool & Wolverine is placed just behind Inside Out 2, the year’s number one film.

'Deadpool & Wolverine' Is Also Available to Watch at Home

Close

Directed by Shawn Levy, the film features Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the titular roles. It also marks the first time that either character has been featured this prominently in the MCU — the top-grossing film franchise of all time. This move was facilitated by Disney’s well-known takeover of 20th Century Fox — the studio that served as a home for both Deadpool and Wolverine — and its assets. Produced on a reported budget of $200 million, Deadpool & Wolverine opened to positive reviews, and currently holds a “fresh” 78% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

Also starring Matthew Macfadyen and Emma Corrin, alongside cameos by Chris Evans, Channing Tatum, Jennifer Garner, and Wesley Snipes, Deadpool & Wolverine is available to watch in theaters and at home. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.