The new hit MCU blockbuster, Deadpool & Wolverine, introduces the concept of anchor beings in the Marvel Multiverse. As explained by Mr. Paradox (Matthew MacFadyen) of the Time Variance Authority (TVA), anchor beings are individuals who are vital to the survival and existence of a universe. Deadpool & Wolverine explains that the Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) who died in Logan was the anchor being of Deadpool's universe, dimension Earth-10005. Wolverine's death in the 2017 feature causes Deadpool's (Ryan Reynolds) universe to erode, so the film hinges on Deadpool finding a replacement anchor being to rescue his universe.

Deadpool & Wolverine suggests that the alternate universe version of Wolverine who Deadpool meets and teams up with in the film becomes the new anchor being of Earth-10005. But we’ve found that answer to be a bit too simple, neat, and tidy. We came up with an alternative theory on the new anchor being who brings stability and restores the fabric of the Deadpool movie universe. The new anchor being is none other than Peter, aka Peterpool (Rob Delaney)! It was Peterpool who single-handedly saved the day and turned the tide in Deadpool & Wolverine, establishing him as the true new hero and linchpin of Deadpool's offshoot universe of the Sacred Timeline.

Peterpool Turns the Tide in the Fight Against the Deadpool Corps.

Peterpool finally takes his hero's journey into his own hands in Deadpool & Wolverine, and he ascends from the sidelines as the plucky hype guy and cheerleader for Wade Wilson, aka Deadpool. While Peter humorously refers to both himself and Wade as Deadpool earlier in the film, Peter rewrites the destiny of his universe by wearing the Deadpool suit in the movie's final act, becoming Peterpool. It is Peterpool who ultimately turns the tide for Deadpool and Wolverine in the final battle. Had Peterpool not intervened at just the right moment, Deadpool and Wolverine would not have been able to make it past the Deadpool Corps. In other words, Cassandra Nova (Emma Corin) certainly would have erased the Marvel Multiverse if not for Peterpool's intervention!

Deadpool and Wolverine were ready to fight the Deadpool Corps, but their combined regenerative abilities meant their fight could have lasted for ages. That was time for a prolonged battle they did not have, with Cassandra Nova taking possession of the TVA's Time Ripper, which she planned to use to erase the entire Multiverse except for the Void. Cassandra Nova utilizes the Deadpool Corps as her foot soldiers to ward off Deadpool and Wolverine from stopping her plan. Peterpool appears and halts the Deadpool Corps members in their tracks. The multitude of Deadpool variants are familiar with Peterpool, recognizing his legend. Their love and respect for Peter made them withdraw their collective attack on Deadpool and Wolverine, allowing them to thwart Cassandra Nova's plans. In other words, the one who truly saved the day was not Deadpool or Wolverine, it was Peterpool. The salvation of Earth-10005 hinged on his actions.

Peterpool Could be the Anchor Being of the Entire Multiverse

Consider this: Peterpool may not only be the new anchor being of Deadpool’s Earth-10005, but he could serve as the anchor being of the entire Multiverse. It was not only Earth-10005 that Peterpool rescued through his pivotal actions. Peterpool’s actions saved the entirety of the Marvel Multiverse. Cassandra Nova wanted to erase the entire Multiverse, not only Earth-10005, including the MCU, which is referred to as Earth-616, aka the Sacred Timeline. This means that Peterpool is not only the true hero of Earth-10005, but he's also the hero of the Sacred Timeline and the entirety of the Multiverse. Since the Multiverse includes the dimensions of the Spider-Verse films, Peterpool's actions saved the Spider-Verse realities as well.

Why the Legend of Peterpool Should Continue

Not only did Peterpool begin his hero’s journey in Deadpool & Wolverine, but it appears that romance might be in his future. Peter and the TVA’s Agent B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) hit things off with their meet-cute near the end of the film. Agent B-15 also compliments how Peterpool looks in his suit. She recognizes a hero when she sees one, especially after the events of the Loki television series. Their interaction in Deadpool & Wolverine perfectly sets up potential material for Peter to appear in later MCU entries.

Additionally, Peterpool acts as a witness, helping defuse the situation for his friends near the end of the film. He once again assists the plight of Earth-10005 when he serves as a witness and pleads for the case of his allies Deadpool and Wolverine to wrap things up against Mr. Paradox. His presence convinces B-15 that Mr. Paradox is the true culprit to blame and reveals that Deadpool is native to Earth-10005. Hopefully, MCU audiences have not seen the last of Peterpool with Deadpool & Wolverine. If saving the entire Multiverse is his opening act, what is next for his encore? Peterpool could be the hero the Avengers need to turn the tide against foes such as Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) in upcoming MCU installments. This means Deadpool, Wolverine, and the Avengers will need a hero such as Peterpool in their corner, as his crucial actions shift the fates of multiple realities.

