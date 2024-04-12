The Big Picture A Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn bucket is coming soon.

Director Shawn Levy hints at the genius of Ryan Reynolds behind this highly anticipated collectible.

Levy also says there is a balancing act of releasing merchandise without spoiling surprises for fans of the movie.

As the hype train for the highly anticipated team-up of Deadpool & Wolverine picks up speed, so too does the frenzy around what might just be the most viral movie merch of the year. Yes, you heard it right – a Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn bucket is coming, and it’s shaping up to be as iconic as the characters it represents. And if you thought the Dune: Part Two sandworm-shaped popcorn bucket was the peak — or nadir — of cinema snack holders, you ain't seen nothing yet. Those who were lucky enough to see the sensual Shai-Hulud collectible will no doubt have it seared into their retinas, and it seems the man behind the Merc with a Mouth is keen to one-up the Fremen.

Director Shawn Levy, when pressed about the details of this anticipated collectible, played it as coy as Deadpool himself as he spoke with Collider's Steve Weintraub at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. “The popcorn bucket, I’m going to say nothing except that that might be one of the greatest strokes of genius that Ryan Reynolds has had on this movie, and you’ll just have to wait and see,” Levy teased, although he did admit he wasn't quite sure when the popcorn bucket would be available to purchase for morbidly curious collectors.

What Special 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Merchandise is Going to Be Released?

When asked about the broader range of merchandise that will accompany the film's release, and how much would be released ahead of time at the risk of spoiling things, Levy revealed the balancing act involved:

"That's a very intuitive question, and the truth is Disney is a big machine. They've empowered us with huge freedom in the making of this movie, but this is a big movie release and there's going to be a lot of those merchandise, ancillary things in the world. It’s a balance between being in the world and preserving the delight of surprise, and so those are conversations we’re having all the time."

In a world where movie merch often becomes as beloved as the films themselves (who doesn’t love a good collectible?), the Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn bucket is, for better or worse, depending on how demented it ends up being, going to be a must-have. Whether it will feature snarky Deadpool quips, Wolverine’s iconic claws, or some other outrageous surprise, remains to be seen. So, keep your eyes peeled and your chimichangas ready, because if Ryan Reynolds' twisted brain has anything to do with it, this popcorn bucket might just be the hero your movie snacks need.

Deadpool & Wolverine will hit theaters on July 26, 2023.