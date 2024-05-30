The Big Picture The Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn bucket is a cinema snack masterpiece shaped like Wolverine's head.

Director Shawn Levy previously teased the much-anticipated piece of movie merch, hinting at Ryan Reynolds' genius.

From Dune II to Deadpool & Wolverine, we're in a wild new era of movie merchandising.

As the excitement for the anticipated team-up of Deadpool & Wolverine gathers speed, so too does the hype around what might just be the most viral movie merchandise of the year. Yep, the Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn bucket is coming, and we're sure that exact expression is what they want you to say. And if you thought the Dune: Part Two sandworm-shaped popcorn bucket was a low point — or a filthy high — you ain't seen nothing yet. Those who were lucky enough to see the sultry, sensual Shai-Hulud collectible will no doubt have it seared into their retinas, and it seems the man behind the Merc with a Mouth has officially unloaded on the Fremen.

Enter the Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn bucket, a masterpiece in cinema snack paraphernalia. Shaped like Wolverine's head, it boasts a gigantic, gaping mouth hole for you to plunge your hand into – and hopefully, that's all. Once inside, you'll find the warm, salty, moist popcorn waiting for you. Director Shawn Levy, ever the tease, remained tight-lipped when Collider’s Steve Weintraub tried to pry more details at CinemaCon in Las Vegas last month.

“The popcorn bucket, I’m going to say nothing except that that might be one of the greatest strokes of genius that Ryan Reynolds has had on this movie, and you’ll just have to wait and see,” Levy quipped, clearly reveling in the anticipation. However, even Levy admitted he wasn't quite sure when the popcorn bucket would be available for morbidly curious collectors.

Shawn Levy Teases More Wild 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Merch

However, now Hugh Jackman has unveiled the erotically charged memorabilia via social media, a release can't be far away. When pressed about the broader range of merchandise accompanying the film's release, Levy shared the delicate balance they’re aiming for:

"That's a very intuitive question, and the truth is Disney is a big machine. They've empowered us with huge freedom in the making of this movie, but this is a big movie release and there's going to be a lot of those merchandise, ancillary things in the world. It’s a balance between being in the world and preserving the delight of surprise, and so those are conversations we’re having all the time."

In a world where movie merch often becomes as beloved as the films themselves (who doesn’t love a good collectible?), the Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn bucket is, for better or worse, destined to be a must-have, particularly for those lonely men in the audience.

Stay tuned to Collider for more on the delightfully depraved Deadpool & Wolverine.