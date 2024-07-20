The Big Picture Ahead of the Deadpool & Wolverine release, Mattel has unveiled a new poseable plushie.

Deadpool joins the MCU in a chaotic road-trip movie with Wolverine to save the sacred timeline.

The film blends emotional maturity with light-hearted Deadpool antics, hitting theaters July 26.

Somehow, we’re just one week away from the release of Deadpool & Wolverine. Over the last couple of months, Marvel fans have been treated to an incredibly joyful marketing campaign which has included some hilarious sponsorships and trailers. It also has featured an endless amount of new merchandise spanning across the multiverse. This included apparel collections, the film’s soundtrack, Funko Pops and action figures. Now, with the final countdown beginning, Mattel has just unveiled a new adorable Deadpool plushie.

The Entertainment Earth exclusive plush stands at 12-inches tall and is completely poseable thanks to bendy wire running throughout the soft fabric piece. The figure comes in a hand-wrapped inspired shoebox decked out with the Deadpool logo alongside some zany action-packed sketches. This Deadpool would fit right at home in another Disney-owned property, Toy Story.

What’s ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ About?

Close

Deadpool & Wolverine is a long time coming. Ryan Reynolds’ Merc With a Mouth hasn’t appeared on the big screen for six years, while Hugh Jackman was seemingly done playing Wolverine when his famous X-Man died at the end of 2017’s Logan. However, this isn’t Deadpool 3 or a continuation of any former X-Men universe stories during the Fox era. This is a chaotic road-trip movie that sees Deadpool forced to come out of retirement by the Time Variance Authority (TVA), who became popular thanks to the hit Disney+ series Loki. That, of course, means this fourth-wall-breaking anti-hero will officially join the MCU. He’s bringing a reluctant variant of Wolverine with him too, as he presumably has to save the sacred timeline from the deadly Cassandra Nova.

The recent cameo-heavy final trailer has even teased that this may be a more emotionally mature film than we are used to seeing from the light-hearted Deadpool character. That most likely has something to do with both Wade Wilson having a chip on his shoulder and the moody Wolverine being with him. The latter’s past is darker than ever, which is saying a lot given where we left this tragic X-Man.

Deadpool & Wolverine is hitting theaters on July 26, 2024. From everything seen so far, it appears to be the adrenaline shot in the arm the MCU desperately needs right now. To catch up before the ultimate team-up commences, you can stream both Deadpool films and a majority of the X-Men universe missions, including The Wolverine and Logan, on Disney+. You can also currently pre-order Deadpool’s new plushie on Entertainment Earth’s Website for a cheeky $69.69 USD. It’s limited to 3000 pieces and will ship later this month.

