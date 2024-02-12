The Big Picture New teaser poster and first trailer released for Deadpool and Wolverine , showcasing the bromantic dynamic between the two iconic characters played by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

Highly anticipated film marks Wade Wilson's first outing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox, and will be part of Phase Five of the franchise.

Deadpool, known as "The Merc with a Mouth," brings his quippy humor and ability to break the fourth wall to the MCU, as he joins forces with Wolverine in this R-rated film.

Tighten that superhero suit and Snikt those claws because a new bromantic teaser poster has dropped for Marvel’s Deadpool and Wolverine. The highly anticipated buddy film (or at least a buddy film from Wade Wilson’s point of view) slashes into theaters on July 26.

This new image is fitting for Valentine’s Day, showing off two halves of a heart to make a best friend charm. On one side is a Deadpool charm, who is once again played by Ryan Reynolds, and the other is a Wolverine charm, with Hugh Jackman once again reprising his iconic role. The poster comes with the first trailer's release, debuting during Super Bowl LVIII. Wolverine’s charm also peeks at the comic book character’s 90s appearance.

You Probably Shouldn’t Take Your Kids to This One

Image Credit: Marvel

Deadpool & Wolverine has been highly anticipated as the next sequel for Reynolds’ extremely popular character, but also Wade Wilson’s first outing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Disney acquired 20th Century Fox. The director of the film is Shawn Levy (Night at the Museum, Stranger Things), who also joins Reynolds as a writer along with Rhett Reese (Zombieland), Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Deadpool 2), and Zeb Wells (Robot Chicken). Deadpool and Wolverine will be the MCU’s first R-rated film and will be part of Phase Five of the franchise along with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Marvels, and Captain America: Brave New World. The rest of the cast includes Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Jennifer Garner reprising her role as Elektra from the 2003 and 2005 films, Daredevil and Elektra.

First appearing in New Mutants #98 in 1991, Deadpool was created by renown comic book writer and artist Fabian Nicieza and Rob Liefeld. While in the beginning, he was a more serious character as he was introduced as a villain, Wade Wilson quickly became known as “The Merc with a Mouth” for his quippy comebacks, humor, and ability to break the fourth wall to speak with the reader. His superhuman ability is to regenerate which allows him to launch himself head first into every dangerous situation he can joke his way in and out of.

Deadpool & Wolverine brings together the dynamic duo of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in their iconic roles when it arrives in theaters July 26. The first two Deadpool movies are streaming on Disney+. Check out the first trailer for the film below:

