With Marvel's only feature film of 2024 getting closer by the day, the studio decided to celebrate a new week by releasing several new looks at Logan alongside The Merc With a Mouth in the upcoming film. Several new posters for Deadpool & Wolverine have been officially unveiled, including posters highlighting the movie's many premium formats, such as Dolby, IMAX, ScreenX, 4DX, and RealD 3D. One cartoon poster comes courtesy of Fandango, while the ScreenX and 4DX are exclusives of Comicbook.com. MCU fans have been eager for a new look at Deadpool and Wolverine in one of the most anticipated movies of the year, and Marvel Studios delivered on that and then some ahead of the film's July 26 release date.

One of the more hilarious bits of promotion to come from the Deadpool & Wolverine press tour was the recently-revealed popcorn bucket, which is in the shape of Wolverine's helmet with his mouth, you guessed it, wide open. Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds mentioned earlier in the year amidst the Dune: Part Two popcorn bucket craze that Deadpool & Wolverine would feature a bucket to match, and it's clear he wasn't kidding. Reynolds and Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman have been having quite a bit of fun at each other's expense since the press tour began several months ago, building anticipation that may lead to the third Deadpool movie being one of the highest-grossing R-rated movies of all time.

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Will Be the First R-Rated MCU Movie

Since the MCU began with Iron Man in 2008, the studio has stuck to a similar format by keeping its movies family-friendly. That's all going to change this summer, as it was just officially announced that Deadpool & Wolverine will be the first R-rated MCU movie. However, this isn't Marvel's first foray into more mature content, as just earlier this year, Echo premiered on Disney+ as the first TV-MA project.

There's only one way to tell a Deadpool story, and it's with all the curse words, bloody violence, and raunchy jokes that fans have come to expect from the character throughout his many comic book appearances and two feature films. Deadpool & Wolverine has already broken the record for the most f-bombs in MCU history after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 featured the first use of the word from Star Lord actor Chris Pratt. With Reynolds back in black and red and Jackman reprising his role as the adamantium clawed mutant, fans are in for a treat this summer.

Deadpool & Wolverine claws its way into theaters on July 26. Stay tuned to Collider for future coverage and updates on the film, and get your tickets below.

