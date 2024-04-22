The Big Picture Get ready for a wild ride with Deadpool & Wolverine in 2024 — the dynamic duo is back in action!

Anticipation is high for Marvel's only feature film next year, promising a multiverse-traveling buddy cop flick.

With star-studded cast and potential box office success, Deadpool & Wolverine might break records as an R-rated hit.

MCU fans rejoice — the era of Deadpool & Wolverine is in full swing. Less than 24 hours after Ryan Reynolds teased more Deadpool & Wolverine content coming soon, a new trailer and several posters officially arrived. Marvel Studios unveiled two posters featuring both of the titular characters on Instagram, one of which shows Deadpool holding his signature katanas, with Wolverine’s reflection, and the other shows Wolverine holding up his iconic adamantium claws with a reflection of Deadpool. The accompanying trailer showcased the first extended looks at Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, after he was noticeably absent from most of the first trailer.

Deadpool & Wolverine is Marvel Studios’ only feature film in 2024, and anticipation for Reynolds and Jackman’s debut as Deadpool and Wolverine, respectively, continues to rise. Little is known about the official plot of Deadpool & Wolverine at this time, but the trailers paint a picture of a multiverse-traveling buddy cop flick starring two of Marvel's most beloved mutants. Several 2023 MCU flicks such as Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels experienced box office woes, something the franchise isn't too familiar with. Deadpool & Wolverine has a serious chance to silence those who think Marvel's days of box office dominance are behind them by becoming one of the highest grossing R-rated films of all time.

Will ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Get Another Trailer Before Release?

Close

If Marvel continues their recent trend, it's likely that Deadpool & Wolverine will receive one more trailer closer to release. The final trailer for The Marvels debuted on November 6, just four days before the film arrived in theaters. However, with Deadpool & Wolverine expected to be a major multiversal blowout, and star Reynolds taking a stance against sharing leaks and spoiling any cameos on his personal Twitter/X account, it's possible Marvel Studios will play official marketing close to the vest. Fans have been speculating for months about Taylor Swift's potential appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine, but Reynolds recently debunked those rumors. Other cast members include Jennifer Garner, who will reprise her role as Elektra after nearly 20 years, along with Stefan Kapicic returning as the metal man Colossus and Leslie Uggams as Deadpool's confidant Blind Al. Emma Corrin will also make her MCU debut as Cassandra Nova, as well as Succession star Matthew Macfadyen as the TVA agent, Mr. Paradox.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters July 26. Check out the new posters above and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.