One moment from Deadpool & Wolverine that was ripped straight out of a comic book just got a brand-new look. On his personal Instagram, Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy shared new behind-the-scenes photos from the film showing the production for the Fever Dream scene, which sees Hugh Jackman's Wolverine hanging on a large X undergoing a crucifixion. The scene comes early in the film after Deadpool learns the only way to save his universe is to replace the anchor being (Logan) who died, so he heads out into the multiverse in search of a replacement. On his journey, he finds a variant of Wolverine played by Henry Cavill, an old-man Logan, a comic accurate Wolverine which shows Jackman shrunk down to roughly 3/4 his normal size, and the Fever Dream moment where Wolverine is hanging by his hands and feet on a giant X.

The behind-the-scenes photos paint a surprising picture of practicality that the Deadpool & Wolverine production team used to bring this scene to life. While they are standing in the midst of a giant sound stage surrounded by blue screens, all the skulls lying on the ground at Wolverine's feet were entirely practical, and one of the photos even shows Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool standing probably 50 feet from Logan with an ocean of corpses between them. This comes as a shock, especially for a brand like Marvel which has been notorious for using CGI in situations where practical scenes would have sufficed. Nonetheless, it's still exciting for fans of the movie and comics to see how the cast and crew brought a legendary scene like this to life.

The Cavillrine Almost Looked Different in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

One of the most exciting moments in Deadpool & Wolverine comes when Henry Cavill, famed for playing Superman in the DCEU, is revealed to be a variant of Wolverine. Recently, concept art of Cavill's clawed mutant was shared by a Marvel artist showing he almost had a much different look, sporting one of Wolverine's iconic button downs he wears throughout the X-Men films. It's unknown at this time if Cavill will return and reprise his role as Wolverine in the MCU or if this is a John Krasinski as Reed Richards situation, but considering Cavill is already 41, it's likely the latter if Marvel is interested in a younger face taking over the role of Logan.

