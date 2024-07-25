The Big Picture Reynolds and Jackman planned to trick fans with a fake movie called 'Alpha Cop' before revealing Deadpool & Wolverine.

The original idea was for 10 people to watch 'Alpha Cop' before realizing it was actually the Marvel film in disguise.

Despite the plan not happening, fans can still catch Deadpool & Wolverine in theaters worldwide on July 26, 2024.

Deadpool & Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have revealed the insane reason that fans of the Marvel Studios crossover were nearly duped out of catching the film’s coveted first screenings. Speaking with Hot Ones host Sean Evans on the popular YouTube series’ latest episode, the MCU leads explained a devious plan that could have had the potential to tank the film’s box office debut, and confuse the hell out of cinema-goers. Hot Ones is an online talk show, hosted by Evans and created by Chris Schonberger. The show sees different famous faces face-off against hot wings doused in increasingly spicier hot sauce as Evans interviews.

Reynolds and Jackman can be seen in Deadpool & Wolverine in US theaters and across the globe from Friday July 26, 2024. The highly anticipated Marvel film will see Jackman reprise the role of Wolverine for the first time since 2017’s Logan, directed by James Mangold, which saw Jackman assumedly hang up his claws and retire the character. Returning to the character for Deadpool & Wolverine, Jackman is joining Reynolds in the third film in the Deadpool franchise, coming after 2016’s Deadpool, and 2018’s Deadpool 2.

What Did Ryan Reynolds Have in Store for ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’s Opening?

Image via Marvel Studios

Nearly halfway into their plate of wings, Reynolds explained to both Evans and Jackman the original plan for the film’s release. Beginning by explaining that he had "never talked about this before", Reynolds said, "the original idea with this movie was to shoot a fake movie called ‘Alpha Cop’ that was intentionally bad." Having even had a poster made up for the faux feature, Reynolds explained the plot, saying, "it was about two guys who are sharing one brain, and together they make the ultimate cop. The poster says ‘Alpha Cop’: two cops, one brain, all balls." With Jackman and Evans looking in stunned disbelief, Reynolds explained the plan’s payoff, explaining, "10 people in America would go to see this movie on opening weekend, and 5 minutes into the movie the Marvel logo would flip up and it would actually be Deadpool & Wolverine."

Although the plan did not come to fruition (most likely – we’ll see), Marvel fans can check out what Jackman and Reynolds have in store for audiences this Friday, as Deadpool & Wolverine lands in cinemas worldwide on July 26, 2024. Click below for showtimes near you.

