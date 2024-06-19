The Big Picture Deadpool & Wolverine's post-production completed.

The film arrives in theaters on July 26, 2024.

Deapool & Wolverine is one of the most anticipated comic book movies, thanks to Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine.

One of the most anticipated movies of the year just received what will likely be its final major update before release. Ryan Reynolds shared on his personal Instagram story that post-production for Deadpool & Wolverine is officially complete, meaning the film is ready to be released in theaters on July 26. Reynolds revealed the news by posting a picture of himself with director Shawn Levy with the caption:

"And that's all she wrote for post-production. Feels like a million years of work went by in a blink. Sitting next to this guy made it all so sweet... Hard to walk away."

This feels ominously like a goodbye message, but here's hoping this isn't the final time Reynolds dons the red and black suit. It's a good sign to see post-production on Deadpool & Wolverine wrapped up with more than a month until release, considering several years ago Taika Waititi shared that they would be working on Thor: Love and Thunder up until the day it hit theaters — a fact that was made evident by some CGI in the movie. Some Marvel projects such as She-Hulk faced backlash before release for poor visual effects in trailers and promotional material, but the response to the Deadpool & Wolverine trailers has been almost entirely positive. The second trailer in particular, which offered the first official look at Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine after seven years away from the character, generated hype across all social media platforms.

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Aims To Break Box Office Records

It's no secret that Marvel Studios movies aren't the guaranteed cash cow they once were. Near the end of Phase 3, there was cause for major concern when a movie didn't reach $1 billion at the worldwide box office, but thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and the evolution of the movie theater business, box office numbers rarely see the highs they used to.

However, after box office struggles in 2023 with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels, Deadpool & Wolverine may very well be the movie that Marvel uses to reclaim the box office crown. When tickets first went on sale, the film broke records for the most sales in a 24-hour window, but it didn't stop there. Early projections have Deadpool & Wolverine opening to a domestic total of more than $200 million, which would make it the biggest release of 2024 thus far, behind only Inside Out 2.

Deadpool & Wolverine premieres exclusively in theaters on July 26. Stay tuned to Collider for future coverage of the film and find tickets below.

