One actor from Marvel Studios' only movie of 2024 just confirmed a major detail about their character. While speaking to Phase Zero, Aaron Stanford confirmed the version of Pyro that appears in Deadpool & Wolverine is indeed the same one from Fox's X-Men universe. Stanford previously appeared as the mutant in X2: X-Men United and the threequel, X-Men: The Last Stand, but he had not played the character in nearly 20 years before returning to reprise his role in Deadpool & Wolverine. It was unclear before this interview if this was a variant that was pruned to The Void for reasons unknown, but now fans can rest assured that this version of Pyro is indeed the same one from the early X-Men movies, who sides with Magneto and opts to join the Brotherhood.

Stanford is not the first person to confirm this detail about his character, as just last week X-23 actor Dafne Keen confirmed her character in Deadpool & Wolverine is the same one that went on the life-changing journey with Wolverine in the 2017 film, Logan. Although the film doesn't feature much backstory for many of the mutants working for Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin) in The Void, it is nice to know that these aren't entirely new characters who just happen to be portrayed by the same actors. It can be challenging to keep up with all the multiversal shenanigans in Deadpool & Wolverine, so the fewer question marks for each particular character, the better.

While Deadpool & Wolverine's box office success wasn't tremendously hard to predict given the variables weighted in its favor — it's the only MCU movie of 2024, Deadpool makes his MCU debut, Hugh Jackman is back to play Wolverine one more time, and it's packed with multiversal cameos — it's still been impressive nonetheless to see the movie continuously shatter box office records. Just recently, Deadpool & Wolverine recently became only the second R-rated movie ever to gross more than $1 billion at the worldwide box office, currently sitting less than $50 million behind Joker. With Deadpool & Wolverine just over two weeks into its theatrical run and still picking up steam at the box office, it will almst certainly hold the crown of the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time by the end of its theatrical run.

