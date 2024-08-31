The Deadpool movies have always been known for how absolutely quotable they are, thanks to the incredible jokes featured in them. Deadpool & Wolverine is no different and features some of the best quotes in the entire franchise. The iconic pairing of both Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) made for some hilarious quotes that have stuck with fans for weeks after the film's release.

Whether it be the incredibly hilarious lines from Channing Tatum's Gambit or Ryan Reynold's typical improvised one-liners, Deadpool & Wolverine is packed to the brim with great quotes that people are still quoting to this day. The world has been obsessed with the third film in the Deadpool franchise and for good reason. It's downright one of the funniest films of the year.

10 "Suck it, Fox! I'm going to Disneyland!"

Wade Wilson/Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds)

Everyone went into Deadpool & Wolverine knowing that there would be numerous jabs at the former 20th Century Fox, which is infamous for the questionable choices made with the X-Men franchise. The first major jab, though, is hilarious and one of the more intense fourth wall breaks in the film, as Wade headbutts and cracks the camera lens and claims he's going to Disneyland now that he's in the MCU.

Wade has had some pretty close fourth wall breaks over the course of the franchise, but this is easily the closest. Never before has Wade literally grabbed the camera and interacted with it, which took audiences by surprise and practically forced a laugh out of everyone. It was in this joke that most people were 100% sold on the fact that this movie was going to be a hilarious ride (as if the opening credits didn't already convince them).

9 "Who was your dialect coach, the Minions?!"

Wade Wilson/Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds)

It's no secret that the scene in the film in which Deadpool and Wolverine get to meet "the others", aka the likes of Elektra (Jennifer Garner), Blade (Wesley Snipes) and Gambit. With Gambit, obviously, being the top-tier highlight. So much so that fans have taken to the internet to quote him and his chuckle-inducing accent. But Wade's reaction to it is almost as funny.

It's great when Deadpool gets the chance to mention and reference franchises outside the Marvel realm, like when he gets to jab at DC. No one expected the infamous Minions to get a mention, though, which had viewers rolling in laughter. It kind of suits the film, though, as the Minions and Despicable Me franchises feature a very similar, random sense of humor.

8 "Until you're 90..."

Wade Wilson/Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds)

Deadpool makes it very clear in Deadpool & Wolverine that he's aware of Marvel's tendency to continue bringing actors back over and over again to play the same roles over the course of many years. So, with the legendary Hugh Jackman returning to play his most iconic role ever, it was inevitable that Deadpool made sure he knows that, because of this, Marvel is going to keep him around for a very, very long time.

The best part about this joke is that it's abundantly true. With Marvel recently bringing the likes of Patrick Stewart back, as well as all the cameos within Deadpool & Wolverine itself and especially with the announcement that the one and only Robert Downey Jr. will be returning in Avengers: Doomsday as Doctor Doom, it's honestly more than true. It's just a fact of life, at this point.

7 "I can gently tap the fourth wall too... The Proposal."

Nicepool (Ryan Reynolds)

One of the funniest of the various Deadpool variants in Deadpool & Wolverine is Nicepool (Ryan Reynolds), a version of Deadpool that's pretty much the opposite of everything that Deadpool is. He has no healing factor, nor is he rude or crass at all. But it turns out, he can also break the fourth wall. Or, well, tap it.

Outside of his work as the Marvel anti-hero, Ryan Reynolds is highly known for his work in the early 2000s and 2010s in romantic comedies, one of the most popular being The Proposal. It's a part of his career that has yet to truly be mentioned in the Deadpool films. It took many by surprise, and they just couldn't help but laugh at the reference.

6 "When I want your opinion, I'll take Wolverine's d*** out of your mouth!"

Kidpool (Inez Reynolds)

Kidpool's (Inez Reynolds) mere existence is incredibly funny. Not only is the irony of having a kid version of Deadpool funny, given how crass the character is, but the fact that Kidpool is stated as the worst of them all is great. It's also awesome that Ryan Reynolds got his own daughter, Inez Reynolds, to play this version of the character.

The absolute shock value of hearing a young child say something so incredibly intense had audiences losing it in laughter. Kids swearing is funny, it always has been. So leave it to the Deadpool franchise to that that idea, run with it and leave viewers with cramped stomachs. Ryan Reynolds loves pushing the limits and including his kid in such a joke is absolutely hysterical.

5 "He has risen, baby girl!"

Wade Wilson/Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds)

The third act climax of Deadpool & Wolverine leaves the characters in the film to be led to believe that both of the heroes have perished while trying to stop Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin) from destroying the multiverse as they know it. But as Mr. Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen) is explaining the situation to B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku). Trying to seem sad, he's humorously interrupted as Deadpool makes it well known that he and his clawed companion are, in fact, not dead.

The fact that this moment is also paired with an incredible slow-motion walk to the song, "Iris" by the Goo Goo Dolls (not to mention those Jackman abs) makes it somehow both an epic but also humorous moment. Paired up with Mr. Paradox's reaction to this revelation, this moment, is incredibly memorable.

4 "I didn't know my daddy, but I sure as s*** shot out of his d*** ready."

Gambit (Channing Tatum)

It's no secret that Channing Tatum's Gambit had some of the best lines and jokes in the entire film. Whether it be from his accent or crazy dialogue, he was easily one of the main highlights of the entire film. His wild dialogue aside, it was also great to finally see him in the role after the treacherous journey he's been through trying to get the character on the big screen.

The writers clearly had a ton of fun writing Gambit's debut scene in cinema, because the entire introduction scene to Gambit is easily one of, if not the funniest, scenes in the film. The mention of not knowing his father is also a very layered reference to the fact that Gambit's project never actually got made. Therefore, he doesn't know anything about his past before the borderlands.

3 "While gargling Juggernaut's jugger NUTS! And you can quote me."

Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Chris Evans)

Chris Evans' appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine as the Human Torch, from his tenure in The Fantastic Four franchise, was one of the first huge cameo reveals of the movie. But his big reappearance as the character was cut short when the group arrives at Cassandra Nova's base and Deadpool lets her know all the terrible things he allegedly said about her, leading to her murdering the Human Torch, gruesomely.

The joke throughout the entire film is that Deadpool most likely made what he said up, getting the Human Torch killed for nothing. In the after-credits scene, though, Deadpool decides to set the record straight and plays footage of the Human Torch actually saying what Deadpool quoted him saying. Johnny Storm has always been a character who is cocky and has a bit of a motor mouth, but seeing Chris Evans say such intense language after his run as the boy scout Captain America, is shockingly hilarious.

2 "Woo! I'm boutta make a name for myself here!"

Gambit (Channing Tatum)

The best of Gambit's many hysterical lines in Deadpool & Wolverine is said when he and the rest of the rebel group arrive for their last stand at Cassandra Nova's base. Something about the line, whether it be his accent, line delivery, or just the general tone of the scene, has stuck with fans ever since the movie released and has quickly become a popular meme many quote on the internet.

With how popular the line has become, it's undeniable that this line is Gambit's best and generally one of the film's best overall. Gambit's powers displayed and also, his humor, have got fans clamoring for more of him to come in the future. Hopefully, they get what they want, as a potential Gambit return was teased on Ryan Reynold's Instagram recently.

1 "They call me the Merc with a Mouth. They don't call me, Truthful Timmy the B****** Queen"

Wade Wilson/Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds)

Of all the wild things that Ryan Reynolds has said as Deadpool over the years, this quote may very well be one of the funniest and most outlandish of them all. The line is just genuinely so outlandish and well-written that it had audiences basically keeling over with laughter. Leave it to Deadpool to say the wildest lines in superhero cinema.

Who is Truthful Timmy the B****** Queen? No one knows. It's so out of left field and random that it took everyone off guard. Fans are wondering all over whether this was a line improvised, coming solely from the wacky brain in Ryan Reynolds' head, or written by the talented writers on the film. Whichever it is, this is one of the greatest lines in the Deadpool franchise.

