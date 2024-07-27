The Big Picture In the third Deadpool movie, Ryan Reynolds imagined an unconventional Rashomon-style story featuring Deadpool and Wolverine.

The Rashomon effect, inspired by the iconic Akira Kurosawa film, explores conflicting recollections with subjective biases.

While the idea of a Rashomon-style story in the MCU is intriguing, it may not fit due to the franchise's continuous storytelling.

The third Deadpool movie was always going to be an especially unconventional entry in the superhero genre, given that it introduces Ryan Reynolds’ unpredictable, fourth wall breaking anti-hero into the carefully curated Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s expected level of complexity was raised when it was announced that Hugh Jackman would reprise his role as X-Man Logan/Wolverine to co-star in the film after having already killed the character off in 2017’s acclaimed Logan, something Reynolds’ Wade Wilson would certainly make self-aware jokes about. But according to Reynolds, the resulting film, Deadpool & Wolverine, could have embraced an even more unconventional structure. The actor, producer, and writer told Empire that, after Jackman decided to participate, his next pitch for the film was inspired by legendary director Akira Kurosawa’s famously ambiguous film Rashomon.

Ryan Reynolds Envisioned a 'Rashomon'-Style 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

In a March interview with Empire, Reynolds explained that the first iteration of the film incorporating Logan that he imagined was a, “Rashomon story about Deadpool and Wolverine and something they got into together, but told from three completely different perspectives,” elaborating that, “It was a way to make a large-scale movie in a very small way,” but that Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige rejected the idea. Feige seemed to only vaguely recall this specific vision of the film, saying, “the truth is, Ryan is an idea machine. So he may have pitched that to me, but he also pitched 25 other thoughts and ideas.”

Released in 1950 and based on a pair of short stories by Ryūnosuke Akutagawa, Rashomon is a mystery drama film taking place in the Heian-era of Japanese history. During a rainstorm at the Rashōmon city gate in Kyoto, Kikori (Takashi Shimura), a woodcutter, Tabi Hōshi (Minoru Chiaki), a priest, and a commoner (Kichijirô Ueda) discuss the recent murder of a samurai, baffled at the conflicting accounts and information about the crime they all have. Eventually, they become involved in court proceedings, during which the truth is further obscured by the contrasting accounts of the prime suspect, bandit Tajōmaru (Toshiro Mifune), the samurai’s widow, Masako (Machiko Kyō), and eventually the samurai himself (Masayuki Mori), with the latter perspective being supposedly conveyed by a medium (Noriko Honma).

What Is the Rashomon Effect?

Close

Although many contemporary Japanese critics responded negatively to the film, it quickly became popular abroad, playing an instrumental role in increasing global respect for and interest in Japanese cinema, and it stands as one of the most popular and influential works in Kurosawa’s storied career. The film’s unique narrative structure is particularly well-known and has inspired many subsequent works that employ unreliable narration. The Rashomon effect is a term used to describe stories in which the Kurosawa film’s influence is particularly pronounced in the narrative structure, with them also depicting conflicting recollections of the same event influenced by characters’ subjective biases. The effect has been used in a wide array of films and other stories, ranging from the Western The Outrage, which was a direct American remake of Rashomon, to more disparate titles like The Last Duel, blockbuster films like Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi, and most recently The Acolyte.

'Rashomon's Ambiguity Is Hard To Emulate

Image via Daiei Film

But many of these subsequent works don’t entirely recapture the same themes and effects of Rashomon’s storytelling. Although the film ultimately ends on a rather optimistic note with the woodcutter taking it upon himself to raise an abandoned infant, restoring the priest’s faith in humanity, the truth about the crime remains uncertain. This forces the viewer to consider the possibility that few to none of the events depicted in the witnesses’ flashbacks, which account for much of the film’s runtime, may have actually occurred within the reality of the story. While this allows the film to present interesting ideas of objective truth and whether finding it is actually possible or not, few other stories question the reality of their narratives so completely. As common as unreliable narrators have become in film and other media (due in no small part to Rashomon’s influence), most mainstream stories do establish the majority of their events as having definitively occurred in their worlds.

This is especially true for continuous narratives like television. The Rashomon episode has become a common trope on TV and while the ensuing kinds of multi-perspective mysteries are most naturally suited to series with focuses on crime and law enforcement, they have been told in plenty of other genres as well. But these episodes are rarely, if ever, able to deliver the same levels of ambiguity that Rashomon itself does. It’s more feasible for purely episodic series to do so, as the specific events of a Rashomon episode don’t necessarily have to be referenced ever again, but it’s hard to incorporate completely ambiguous events into serialized plots, as these need at least some portions of the series’ worlds and character histories to be firmly established in order to keep progressing them.

A Rashomon Movie Might Not Fit in the MCU

Image via Marvel Studios

Even the MCU films have continuous aspects to their storytelling similar to those found in serialized TV shows, and it’s likely these may be part of the reason a version of Deadpool & Wolverine that more thoroughly embraced the Rashomon effect might not have been a feasible move for the franchise. While not guaranteed, it has recently seemed increasingly likely that Reynolds and/or Jackman (most likely both) will continue to reprise their roles for at least a few more MCU projects during the Multiverse Saga.

In order for their stories to continue to progress in logical ways, the creators behind these hypothetical future projects will need to know which of Logan and Wade’s experiences in Deadpool & Wolverine actually happened in the franchise’s world, not just either character’s biased perspective. So, while the idea of a Rashomon-style story featuring the pair is very interesting for both comic book and film fans to imagine, it would likely need to be told in a standalone project, regardless of the medium, so that continuity with other projects within the same shared fictional universe (whether it’s the MCU or Marvel Comics universe) does not conflict with the ambiguous storytelling choices.

Deadpool & Wolverine is in theaters now.

Get Tickets