The Big Picture Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Studios enables Deadpool to explore his full potential with access to a larger sandbox of Marvel characters.

Deadpool & Wolverine provides a fun, delightful, and weird addition to the MCU that celebrates the past of Marvel films.

The movie combines the best of nostalgia and a new narrative, showcasing improved character dynamics while adventurously integrating Marvel history.

Deadpool as a movie character has always had immense potential, but he was stuck in too small of a sandbox to really show what he was capable of. Sure, Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) could drop f-bombs and create enough violence that could make Magneto puke, but there was still a restraint to what he could do, as part of the 20th Century Fox side of Marvel. For a character that can break the fourth wall and seemingly knows everything that’s happened in the Marvel universe, the first two Deadpool movies were almost disappointingly tame in their ambition—throwing in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo here, tying in some lower-tier X-Men there. Beyond some moderately funny non sequiturs and flying limbs, Deadpool was largely a character that couldn’t showcase what made him such a compelling superhero in the first place.

But then, Disney acquired 20th Century Studios, and the possibilities for superhero films became extremely exciting. With the X-Men and the Marvel Cinematic Universe under the same roof, a whole new world of potential could open up. Despite Deadpool’s R-rated style not seeming like a great fit with the MCU, Marvel was quick to announce that Deadpool would, in fact, have a place for Wade Wilson in this newer, bigger cinematic universe. And if there’s one thing Deadpool truly needed, it was the chance to play with all the toys Marvel could offer. It took maximum effort to get here, but Deadpool finally had the chance to show what he could do without being reined in.

What Is 'Deadpool & Wolverine' About?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Which brings us to Deadpool & Wolverine, in which Deadpool finds himself, as he mentions, joining the MCU at “a bit of a low point.” Since Avengers: Endgame in 2019, Marvel has been in a bit of a rut, seemingly uncertain of how to build the same excitement they once had in this universe. While there have absolutely been ups, there have also been far too many downs. While it may be a bit much to call Deadpool “Marvel Jesus,” as he proclaims himself, Deadpool & Wolverine does an excellent job of letting Deadpool show his potential in a larger sandbox, while also leading one of the most exciting, delightful, surprising, and weird MCU films in years. It took us years to see what Deadpool could do with a bigger budget and more access to this grand collection of characters, and it was well worth the wait.

Deadpool & Wolverine finds Wade Wilson in a bit of a midlife crisis. Six years after the events of Deadpool 2, Wade has quit being a mercenary and now sells used cars with his old sugar bear, Peter (Rob Delaney). But he’s pulled out of this rut one day by the TVA, the Time Variance Authority, led by Mr. Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen), who offers him the choice to leave his timeline before it gets destroyed and move on to the Sacred Timeline (you know, the one that the MCU exists within). But knowing this will cause those he loves to die, like his now-ex-girlfriend Vanessa (Morena Baccarin), his roommate Blind Al (Leslie Uggams), and driver/mentee Dopinder (Karan Soni), Wade suits up as Deadpool once more to save his timeline. But to do that, he’s going to need the help of Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), and Logan isn’t too happy about being pulled along for the ride.

From the very opening scene that plays off the conclusion of Logan, Deadpool & Wolverine proves that this is finally the level this character should be at. It’s not just Deadpool poking fun at Marvel and the larger cinematic universe, but showing a love and appreciation for this world, while also taking the piss out of it. Even when pointing out the flaws, it’s very clear that Reynolds, Jackman, director Shawn Levy, and the large lineup of writers (which includes Reynolds, Levy, Deadpool & Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, and comic writer Zeb Wells) have a great adoration for this universe. Even though Deadpool is now a “Disney property,” this film is far more violent, foul-mouthed, and irreverent towards its surroundings than ever before. But it also feels right for this character to be in this mode, and it’s great to see Disney embrace Deadpool for who he should be as a character, rather than trying to fit him into their specific mold.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Are in Their Prime as Deadpool and Wolverine

Close

This also allows both Reynolds and Jackman to have a lot of fun in their new surroundings. Because of this new cinematic universe, Reynolds’ jokes are tighter and funnier than they’ve ever been before. Often, this character seemed to just talk for the sake of talking, but in this film, Reynolds doesn’t waste any opportunity to call out some absurdity within Marvel or mess around with the now over a quarter-century history of MCU films. Similarly, even though Jackman has been Wolverine since 2000, there are still more angles for him to dive into here. For one, we get to see Wolverine in a much more brutal fashion than ever before (yes, even more than in Logan), and the film finds an interesting story for him to tell, tying beautifully into his troubled history with the X-Men.

After Logan, it might seem like overkill bringing back Jackman once he received his perfect ending, but Deadpool & Wolverine makes this character’s return worthwhile. But equally important is that both of these characters are given an emotional center to their stories that allows them to feel like more than just fan service, and for Reynolds and Jackman to screw around for two hours. This can be fun, but without the story to ground these characters into something of substance, this would all be for nothing. Thankfully, that isn’t the case.

The two major additions to this world are also a delight. While Emma Corrin’s Cassandra Nova is a bit ill-defined (we know she’s Professor Xavier’s sister, but that’s about it), they're having a ball with such a maniacal character. Their addition also allows Deadpool & Wolverine to embrace an unexpected Furiosa-esque wasteland, complete with a collection of X-Men villains that never got their due. Corrin plays Nova with an attitude that makes us unsure of what their every move will be, and it adds a level of suspense to our heroes’ interactions with them. Also gleefully sinister is Macfadyen’s slimy Mr. Paradox, a character whose climb to the top would even concern Tom Wambsgans. He’s a prick right from the get-go, and he makes for a great antagonist for Reynolds and Jackman to play off of.

'Deadpool & Wolverine' Becomes a Celebration of the 20th Century Fox Era of Marvel

Image via Marvel Studios

But what makes Deadpool & Wolverine all come together in a satisfying way is how the film admires and praises the 20th Century Fox-era of Marvel films. These films were certainly shaggier at times and made some questionable choices up until the very end, but we wouldn’t have the superhero films we have today without them. Because of that, Deadpool & Wolverine almost feels like a necessary celebration and conclusion to this integral part of movie history. It might be a bit disappointing then, without spoiling anything, that Deadpool & Wolverine focuses more on this era than diving headfirst into the MCU, but this tribute to the past more than makes up for any expectations one might have going in.

Now, the MCU has discovered that audiences adore nostalgia and references to the past, and that’s worked in both good and bad ways for Marvel. For example, Spider-Man: No Way Home combined the past of Spider-Man and previous iterations to create Spider-Man for the next generation. On the other hand, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness threw in silly cameos as little more than fan service. Thankfully, Deadpool & Wolverine leans more towards the Spider-Man way of thinking of the past, paying homage to this era in delightful and surprising ways that actually serve a narrative purpose. This isn’t just throwing in throwbacks and cameos for a laugh, it’s making these references and appearances a part of the larger story.

Shawn Levy Makes This Not Feel Like Just Fan-Service

Image via Marvel Studios

Deadpool & Wolverine is also one of the best films of director Shawn Levy’s career, and feels like a natural progression and improvement on where his filmography has been going. The Night at the Museum series was also a confluence of characters from different times and places meeting up for an adventure, and Free Guy literally had Ryan Reynolds gaining a Hulk arm, using Captain America’s shield, and eventually using a lightsaber. Thankfully, Deadpool & Wolverine is a much better combination of big possibilities than either of those films, and again, it’s as though this is a playground that Levy, Reynolds, and Jackman have all wanted to be in for so long that the joy in exploring the possibilities is palpable.

However, Levy does occasionally struggle with the action scenes, as they can become a jumble of flailing limbs and blood, without much focus. These fights often go for big spectacle, and it can be a bit hard to make out what exactly we’re looking at amongst all the mayhem. When the fights are more one-on-one, as there are several between our title characters, it’s far more cohesive than large factions going at it.

Deadpool & Wolverine is a blast, one of the most straight-up fun films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and like No Way Home, another example of how well Marvel can integrate the past of this company into the future in a satisfactory way. Deadpool has always felt like a character who was boxed in by limitations, and now, with Deadpool & Wolverine, we get the best version of him so far because the reins have been loosened. It's also a delight that manages to provide closure, while also playing to our love of the past, but in a way that feels narratively significant. Deadpool might not be Marvel Jesus, but Deadpool & Wolverine is the shot of adrenaline that this cinematic universe has needed for some time, and an exciting reminder of how amusing and exciting this world can be when it just has fun.

REVIEW Deadpool & Wolverine Deadpool & Wolverine is a shot in the arm that the MCU needed, and finally shows the full potential of Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 8 10 Pros 'Deadpool & Wolverine' excels as a celebration of 20th Century Fox-era Marvel films.

Both Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are giving us new sides to these tried-and-true superheroes.

'Deadpool & Wolverine' knows how to use references and cameos, never feeling like unnecessary fan service. Cons Some of the action sequences are more muddled than they probably should be.

Deadpool & Wolverine comes to theaters in the U.S. on July 25. Click below for showtimes near you.

Get tickets