Deadpool & Wolverine was the ultimate superhero movie extravaganza, filled with many Marvel Easter eggs and references that had fans cheering in the theaters. The movie features some amazing cameos and appearances of fan-favorite characters, such as Wesley Snipes as Blade, Jennifer Garner reprising her role as Elektra from the Daredevil film franchise, and, of course, Channing Tatum as Gambit. However, the film's star, producer, and co-writer, Ryan Reynolds, revealed that one glorious cameo was ultimately cut from the movie in the form of Reynolds' business partner and co-star, Rob McElhenney.

Reynolds and McElhenney's offscreen friendship goes back several years. In 2021, the actors forged a business partnership when they acquired the struggling Welsh football team, Wrexham A.F.C. The Sports Business Journal reported in November 2020 that the club voted in favor of the duo's acquisition of the team in a deal that was valued at $2.63 million. The 2022 sports docuseries, Welcome to Wrexham, chronicles the feel-good story of the team since Reynolds and McElhenney announced their purchase of the oldest football club in Wales.

Under the duo's ownership, Wrexham was promoted for the first time in fifteen years to the EFL's League Two in April 2023. Earlier this year, Wrexham clinched a promotion to the EFL's third tier after a home-game win over Forest Green in April. Welcome to Wrexham and the actors' dealings with Wrexham A.F.C. prove that Reynolds and McElhenney not only work well together, but the docuseries showcases how they also share great chemistry while interacting on camera. It makes sense that Reynolds would enlist his Wrexham partner for a cameo scene in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Who Was Rob McElhenney Going To Play in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'?

The exact specifics of McElhenney's role are unknown, but based on the photos Reynolds shared on Instagram, McElhenney was going to appear in the film in a cameo role as a TVA agent. Reynolds himself wrote about the sequence, "While editing a movie, they say you 'sometimes have to kill your darlings.' And with a heavy heart (and through great outside intervention) I had to kill a darling with this cameo."

Reynolds revealed that McElhenney's cameo didn't make the final cut since the sequence wasn't working the way it was originally constructed. McElhenney's presence in the scene explains why it stayed in the film as long as it did during the editing process.

Ryan Reynolds Wants Rob McElhenney To Join the MCU as Hydra Bob

While it's disappointing that we didn't get to see McElhenney's scene make it into the final cut of Deadpool & Wolverine, it might be a blessing in disguise for the writer and actor that the scene was cut. Instead of a random TVA agent, McElhenney is much better suited to play a fan-favorite character from the Marvel Comics, the Deadpool sidekick Bob, Agent of Hydra! Reynolds himself even endorsed McElhenney for the role of Hydra Bob to Marvel Studios in his earlier Instagram post, writing, "p.s. Rob would make an awesome Hydra Bob."

With the massive success of Deadpool & Wolverine, future Deadpool shenanigans are undoubtedly on the horizon in the MCU, providing more opportunities for Deadpool to meet his put-upon sidekick, Bob. Bob is a fan-favorite character from the comics, and Marvel's true believers would undoubtedly love to see an exceptional talent such as McElhenney portray the character. Hopefully, Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige take Reynolds' words to heart by bringing in McElhenney to portray Hydra Bob in the future.

'Deadpool & Wolverine' Is Full of Outrageous Cameos

While the film introduced Deadpool and Wolverine into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it also paid tribute to the older Marvel films made before the MCU was born, with Chris Evans returning to the role of Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, from Fantastic Four, Wesley Snipes reprising his role as the vampire hunter Blade, Jennifer Garner donning her sai once again as Elektra from Daredevil, and Channing Tatum finally fulfilling his dream of playing the mutant hero Remy LeBeau. Marvel's Deadpool & Wolverine recently hit digital video-on-demand earlier this month, with a 4K Ultra UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD release right around the corner. The Rob McElhenney scene has not yet appeared in the digital extras, but with any luck, it will find its way onto the home disc releases.

Deadpool & Wolverine is available to rent on Prime Video in the U.S.

