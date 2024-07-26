The Big Picture Rob McElhenney was cut from Deadpool & Wolverine despite traveling far for a cameo, hinting at a TVA agent role.

Fans can expect surprise cameos, including Jennifer Garner and Dafne Keen, in the latest superhero adventure.

Deadpool & Wolverine marks the return of Hugh Jackman in the MCU, keeping the franchise fresh and exciting for fans.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be taking the global box office over the course of this weekend, but something audiences might not know is that Rob McElhenney was supposed to be featured in the movie in a short cameo. The actor revealed his involvement with the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster through a social media post, where he also shared a behind-the-scenes image featuring himself and Hugh Jackman on the set of the movie. McElhenney indicated that his appearance had been cut from Deadpool & Wolverine, even though he made a long trip to make it to the set of the adventure.

McElhenney is known for his roles in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Mythic Quest. Judging by the picture the actor and writer shared on social media, it could be assumed that he was supposed to play a TVA agent in Deadpool & Wolverine. The Time Variance Authority was introduced during the Loki television series. The organization was established by He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) to keep the Sacred Timeline under his control. However, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and his friends made sure the TVA took on a different mission after defeating the incredibly powerful villain. McElhenney also had small acting roles in both Fargo and Lost.

Deadpool & Wolverine follows the titular characters as they try to save Wade Wilson's (Ryan Reynolds) timeline from being erased from existence. After Disney bought Fox, the future of the character remained uncertain, until it was announced that the mercenary would join the MCU with the third installment of his franchise. Deadpool & Wolverine also marks the return of Hugh Jackman as the emblematic X-Men character. After Logan marked the end of the road for Jackman's iteration of the hero, it was a surprise to see him officially joining the cast of the third Deadpool movie.

The Crazy Cameos of 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Even if Rob McElhenney's cameo was cut from Deadpool & Wolverine, the movie directed by Shawn Levy still features the return of many familiar faces from previous superhero adventures. Some of the cameos managed to stay hidden until release, but while the sequel was in development, it was reported that Jennifer Garner would reprise her role as Elektra. And merely a week before Deadpool & Wolverine premiered in theaters, the final trailer for the movie revealed the return of Dafne Keen as X-23. Fans will have to see Deadpool's latest adventure on the big screen if they want to find out what other surprises the sequel has in store.

Deadpool & Wolverine is currently playing in theaters. You can check out Rob McElhenney's picture from the set of the movie above.