Deadpool & Wolverine served as both an R-rated summer blockbuster smash hit and a breath of fresh air for a seemingly flailing post-Endgame Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans and critics alike responded positively to the Merc with a Mouth’s long-awaited team-up with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, and the cameo-filled multiverse road trip they embarked on. However, one cameo that was originally planned did not pan out, and if it had, it may have been the biggest of the film. The writers had intended for Robert Downey Jr. to return as the MCU’s favorite billionaire playboy Tony Stark, but the plans of Downey and Kevin Fiege ultimately blocked the way. However, this may not have been such a bad thing.

Why Robert Downey Jr. Didn’t Show Up in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

In an interview with IndieWire, writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese mentioned that the idea of Tony Stark appearing was not only a vague concept but a concrete plan, with them having approached Robert Downey Jr. The writers went on to reveal that the cameo would have appeared in the Happy Hogan interview scene when Deadpool is turned away from The Avengers and, by extension, the larger MCU in general. While there would have been more snarky Tony Stark-isms thrown in, the scene generally would have played out the same way, with Reese noting that “it was actually pretty close to the scene that you saw. It just had two guys instead of one.” So why didn’t it happen?

It seems to come down to Robert Downey Jr. being cast as Doctor Doom in the upcoming Avengers film(s), which Wernick reveals that they were not aware of at the time. However, with the benefit of hindsight, Downey's choice not to accept the cameo part now makes more sense to them, with Reese noting that “I think Marvel had this ace in their hole, which is he’s about to come back in this different character. So, to have him be Tony Stark? Knowing that Doctor Doom was coming on the heels of that? It just didn’t make sense.” Indeed, the cameo may not only have confused some movie-goers, but it may have undercut the excitement of seeing the actor return for the first time in a new Avengers project (a more than substantial selling point of that film) if he had just recently showed up onscreen a couple of years prior.

Why a Tony Stark Cameo May Have Ruined the Scene

While watching Robert Downey Jr. and Ryan Reynolds trade barbs as their respective characters surely would have been a lot of fun, Downey sitting the film out may have been to the specific scene’s benefit. From a narrative perspective, the scene is all about Deadpool’s rejection from The Avengers, highlighting the fact that he is not a highly regarded or particularly sought-after hero. Having the biggest star of that fictional team and of the real-life franchise participating in that scene may have nullified that point. Considering this lack of respect or desire for Wade to join the team is a large part of his arc in the film, especially in regard to Vanessa’s view of him, it was important for this scene to get that across, and a Tony Stark inclusion may have spoiled that.

Furthermore, having Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark appear in that exact scene may have actually ruined large parts of the rest of the film. If Tony had appeared in the first 20 minutes, even if it had been in a minor capacity (à la the X-Men background gag in Deadpool 2), it may have been the film playing it too big too early. Downey is without a doubt the most iconic MCU cast member, and playing that card in the first few scenes of the film could have resulted in all of the following cameos falling a bit flat (including the likes of Chris Evans’ return as The Human Torch and Dafne Keen’s X-23). After RDJ, there wouldn't be a much higher peak in terms of nerd-pleasing cameo appearances that could have followed, and for a film that is largely built on fun fan service, it may have been for the best that Downey didn't set the bar too high early on.

Ultimately, seeing two of the most iconic and well-cast Marvel characters interacting would have been a thrill for Marvel fans the world over, but with the next steps already in motion for RDJ in the MCU, it just wasn't meant to be. Perhaps, though, that's not such a bad thing.

