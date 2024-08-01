The Big Picture Deadpool & Wolverine exceeds expectations with a Certified Fresh status and impressive Rotten Tomatoes scores from critics and audiences alike.

The film has smashed box office records, hitting the $550 million mark worldwide in just six days.

The chaotic harmony of Deadpool & Wolverine embodies a love story of redemption and friendship, surpassing several recent Marvel releases.

It's fair to say that Marvel's most unapologetically X-rated Merc with a Mouth's long-awaited return always had a lot to live up to — couple that with a return from the dead of one the franchise's most adored characters and the bar sits pretty high. Despite new heights to reach for the tag team of Marvel's dreams, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, Deadpool & Wolverine has earned a resounding applause from audiences across the globe — with the Rotten Tomatoes score to prove it.

The action-packed feast has officially earned its place as a Certified Fresh film with a solid 79% on the website's Tomatometer from 338 reviews. If that wasn't enough to boast about, the film has an even more impressive Audience Score of 96% from over 10,000 ratings.

The score is far from a surprise given the film's record-breaking streak since it landed in theaters last week. After just one opening weekend, the film earned its place as the sixth-biggest opening weekend haul of all time and the best opening weekend haul for an R-rated movie.

'Deadpool & Wolverine' Has Stormed Past the $550 Million Mark at the Global Office

Now, after only six days since it hit the silver screen, Deadpool & Wolverine went all claws blazing past a stunning $550 million cume at the global box office — earning its place as the ninth-biggest R-rated hit in domestic box office history. As a benchmark, the Deadpool sequel grossed just over $785 million globally over the course of its total theatrical run, putting the threequel in good stead for success. If that wasn't enough, the film has already comfortably overtaken every recent Marvel release to hit the box office — a real "Bye, Bye, Bye" moment, if you will, bub.

Deadpool & Wolverine's success is hardly a surprise given the mammoth star power behind it and, ultimately, the chaotic harmony of its two lead characters. It perfectly embodies what Marvel films have historically done so well but in recent times fallen short of. A love story of sorts, Deadpool & Wolverine is at its heart a story of redemption and friendship with its two anti-heroes finding a purpose that goes beyond an endless pursuit of self-indulgence and desire.

If its trajectory thus far is anything to go by, Deadpool & Wolverine is well on track to achieving both Marvel and box office glory. Deadpool & Wolverine is in theaters now. You can read Collider's review here.

