The Big Picture Deadpool & Wolverine is rumored to run 127 minutes, which makes it the longest in the franchise.

The film's runtime is mid-range in terms of MCU film length, and shorter than Avengers: Endgame.

The director has emphasized that the film is not Deadpool 3, but it's own unique thing.

In an exciting development for Marvel fans, the runtime for the highly anticipated movie Deadpool & Wolverine appears to have been revealed months ahead of its theatrical debut. Scheduled to hit theaters on July 26, the film will reportedly run for 127 minutes, or 2 hours and 7 minutes. The information, while not officially confirmed by Marvel Studios, has surfaced on the AMC Theaters website alongside other details about the film. If accurate, this would make Deadpool & Wolverine the longest movie in the Deadpool franchise to date. For comparison, the original Deadpool (2016) had a runtime of 108 minutes (1 hour, 48 minutes), while its 2018 sequel, Deadpool 2, clocked in at 119 minutes (1 hour, 59 minutes).

Despite crossing the two-hour mark, Deadpool & Wolverine falls well short of being the longest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). That distinction belongs to 2019's Avengers: Endgame, which boasts an epic runtime of 3 hours and 1 minute. The second-longest MCU film to date is 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, at 2 hours and 41 minutes. Rounding out the MCU's longest films are Eternals (2 hours, 36 minutes), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2 hours, 29 minutes), and Avengers: Infinity War (2 hours, 29 minutes). These runtimes highlight how Deadpool & Wolverine fits comfortably within the mid-range of MCU movie lengths, ensuring ample screen time for what appears to be an utterly bonkers adventure.

'Deadpool & Wolverine' Is Not 'Deadpool 3'

Speaking to Collider last month, director Shawn Levy was keen to point out that, while the movie was absolutely a Deadpool film, it wasn't a direct sequel to what came before.

"Well, the truth is, I think your answer is in the question, which is if you make the kinds of movies I make, you are listening to the audience. I'm not making small films for my own satisfaction in a room alone, I'm making it to connect to the biggest audience possible. We have had some early screenings that were extremely, extremely promising. I wouldn’t say that there were any big surprises, but you feel where the pace wants to tighten, you feel where you can afford to slow down and have a deeper, more durable character moment. And at the end of the day, as I think we've said, it's very much a Deadpool movie, but this is not Deadpool 3. This is Deadpool & Wolverine, and it is singular because of that.”

Deadpool and Wolverine opens on July 26. Stay tuned to Collider for more.

