Ryan Reynolds continues to prove there are few marketing geniuses with his knack for creative promotion. The Deadpool star released a new video on his personal X account to celebrate Father's Day by mixing one and a half ounces of Aviation Gin with one ounce of cranberry juice, three ounces of tonic, and a dash of lemon juice to create a mixed drink known as The Vasectomy. During the video making this new mixed drink, Reynolds also revealed some new footage from Deadpool & Wolverine while narrating his mixology by saying "Let's give this little yellow guy a squeeze," talking about a lemon, but cutting to a new shot of his Wade Wilson sitting on top of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine.

Perhaps the most interesting bit from this new promotion is Reynolds adding three ounces of Betty Buzz tonic and saying "I wonder what other surprises are in store?" At first, this may seem like a throwaway line, but Betty Buzz is his wife Blake Lively's drink company, which could potentially tease a role for her in the upcoming film. This little stunt is just one of many recent Deadpool & Wolverine marketing tactics that have generated major conversation on social media. Others include the unveiling of the Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn bucket, which is just Jackman's Wolverine mask with its mouth wide open, and a Heineken commercial where Wade steals all of Logan's adamantium in service of making a new beer bottle for them to share.

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Will Feature Fox X-Men and MCU Characters

One of the most common complaints thus far in the post-Endgame era of the MCU has been the lack of connective tissue. Fans miss seeing characters appear in each other's projects, and it seems Deadpool & Wolverine will bring together all manner of heroes and villains from different universes. A recent clip for the film shows Deadpool poking fun at Paul Rudd finally aging after seeing a giant Ant-Man skull. The second Deadpool & Wolverine trailer also features several cameos from Fox X-Men characters such as Azazel and Pyro. The same trailer also shows Deadpool and Wolverine jumping through a sling ring portal at the end, alluding to a potential appearance from either Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Wong (Benedict Wong), Ned (Jacob Batalon), or another unknown sorcerer.

Deadpool & Wolverine slices into theaters on July 26. Check out the new promo above and find tickets for the film below.

