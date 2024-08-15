The Big Picture Deadpool & Wolverine's success has propelled Ryan Reynolds to a career pinnacle, with his films earning over $4 billion globally.

The film is just days away from becoming the highest-grossing R-rated film in global box office history, nearing $1.05 billion.

Reynolds' top hits include the Deadpool franchise, earning over $2.5 billion, along with ensemble films totaling over $2 billion.

A lot of corporations have reaped the rewards of Deadpool & Wolverine’s blockbuster success, and so have the people involved in the superhero movie. It’s by far the highest-grossing film of director Shawn Levy and stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s careers, but additionally, Deadpool & Wolverine has also helped push its lead actor’s cumulative global box office past a humongous milestone. Reynolds is synonymous with the Merc with a Mouth, having first played him in the ill-fated X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and then, to significantly greater success, in the original Deadpool movie.

Deadpool & Wolverine has grossed just under $1.05 billion worldwide, and is days away from passing Joker to become the highest-grossing R-rated film in global box office history. It had already achieved this milestone domestically, when it broke The Passion of the Christ’s two-decade-old record some days ago. For Reynolds, it’s nothing short of a career pinnacle. Once written off as a leading man after the failure of his Green Lantern movie, the cumulative box office earnings of his films have now passed the $4 billion milestone globally — $4.1 billion, to be exact.

Reynolds' Highest-Grossing Movies Global Box Office Deadpool & Wolverine $1.04 billion Deadpool 2 $786 million Deadpool $781 million The Croods $573 million Pokémon: Detective Pikachu $428 million

His highest-grossing global hits are the three Deadpool films, which have grossed a combined total of over $2.5 billion. Additionally, the movies in which Reynolds appears as a member of an ensemble have grossed an additional $2 billion. Among his other major hits are The Croods ($573 million) and The Croods: A New Age ($214 million), as well as Pokémon: Detective Pikachu ($428 million), Free Guy ($323 million) and The Proposal ($314 million). Reynolds has also starred in several high-profile streaming hits, such as 6 Underground, Red Notice, The Adam Project, and Spirited.

Including Prominent Ensemble Roles, Reynolds' Films Have Generated Over $6 Billion Worldwide