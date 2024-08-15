The Big Picture
- Deadpool & Wolverine's success has propelled Ryan Reynolds to a career pinnacle, with his films earning over $4 billion globally.
- The film is just days away from becoming the highest-grossing R-rated film in global box office history, nearing $1.05 billion.
- Reynolds' top hits include the Deadpool franchise, earning over $2.5 billion, along with ensemble films totaling over $2 billion.
A lot of corporations have reaped the rewards of Deadpool & Wolverine’s blockbuster success, and so have the people involved in the superhero movie. It’s by far the highest-grossing film of director Shawn Levy and stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s careers, but additionally, Deadpool & Wolverine has also helped push its lead actor’s cumulative global box office past a humongous milestone. Reynolds is synonymous with the Merc with a Mouth, having first played him in the ill-fated X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and then, to significantly greater success, in the original Deadpool movie.
Deadpool & Wolverine has grossed just under $1.05 billion worldwide, and is days away from passing Joker to become the highest-grossing R-rated film in global box office history. It had already achieved this milestone domestically, when it broke The Passion of the Christ’s two-decade-old record some days ago. For Reynolds, it’s nothing short of a career pinnacle. Once written off as a leading man after the failure of his Green Lantern movie, the cumulative box office earnings of his films have now passed the $4 billion milestone globally — $4.1 billion, to be exact.
|
Reynolds' Highest-Grossing Movies
|
Global Box Office
|
Deadpool & Wolverine
|
$1.04 billion
|
Deadpool 2
|
$786 million
|
Deadpool
|
$781 million
|
The Croods
|
$573 million
|
Pokémon: Detective Pikachu
|
$428 million
His highest-grossing global hits are the three Deadpool films, which have grossed a combined total of over $2.5 billion. Additionally, the movies in which Reynolds appears as a member of an ensemble have grossed an additional $2 billion. Among his other major hits are The Croods ($573 million) and The Croods: A New Age ($214 million), as well as Pokémon: Detective Pikachu ($428 million), Free Guy ($323 million) and The Proposal ($314 million). Reynolds has also starred in several high-profile streaming hits, such as 6 Underground, Red Notice, The Adam Project, and Spirited.