It’s heating up, folks! After flexing their muscles (and maybe a little more) together, and going knee-deep in the passenger seat in Deadpool & Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are taking their bromantic tension to the next level. This time, they're not just slicing up bad guys — they’re going head-to-head for People’s coveted “Sexiest Summer Movie Star” title. While their on-screen chemistry is legendary, this showdown is all about which of these Hollywood hunks still has the biggest appeal.

Both Reynolds and Jackman are no strangers to the spotlight — each has already snagged People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” title. Jackman grabbed it first in 2008, flexing his Wolverine claws and that signature rugged charm. Not one to be outdone, Reynolds took home the crown in 2010, winking his way into the hearts of fans worldwide. Will Jackman’s famous adamantium abs reign supreme, or will Reynolds' quick wit and washboard torso keep him on top? It’s no secret that Deadpool himself would wholeheartedly vote for Jackman. Deadpool has always had a soft spot (some would say obsession) for the Australian heartthrob, while relentlessly taking jabs at his “real-life” counterpart, Reynolds. So, if we’re playing by Deadpool’s rules, Jackman is already winning.

That said, Reynolds has some serious assets in his corner. Whether it’s his impeccable comedic timing, those devilish good looks, or his ability to look smoldering even while wearing a mask, Reynolds is definitely in the running. But let’s be honest — Jackman’s the one who can slice and dice and make you swoon all at once. It’s a battle between charm and raw power — and things are getting juicy.

Who's the Has-Been?

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Now, with both of them flexing their biceps (and egos) on-screen in Deadpool & Wolverine, this competition is bound to get even hotter. The real question is, who’s going to walk away with the title and bragging rights — and who’s going to have to sheepishly admit they might need to hit the gym a little harder? In any case, whether you’re on Team Reynolds or Team Jackman, it’s clear this head-to-head is going to be the steamiest competition of the summer. And let’s be real — no matter who wins, we’re the real winners.

You can vote in People's Sexiest Man Alive poll right now and these two are still duking it out in theaters too so before you cast your ballot, make sure to catch Deadpool & Wolverine on the big screen.

