The movie will feature characters from different universes, including the return of X-23 played by Dafne Keen.

With conflicting reports and misdirections, fans will have to wait until the movie's release to see the truth unfold.

The press tour for Marvel Studios' only theatrical release of 2024 has been a riot thus far, and someone very close to one of the film's leading stars is adding fuel to the fire. Blake Lively shared a new photo of herself on her personal Instagram with her husband Ryan Reynolds behind the scenes of Deadpool & Wolverine, further fueling speculation about her appearance as Lady Deadpool in the movie. After being teased in several trailers prior, a recent Deadpool & Wolverine trailer finally unveiled the first look at Lady Deadpool in the upcoming movie, sporting a look remarkably similar to Lively in her newly shared photo.

It's important to remember that when it comes to marketing Deadpool & Wolverine, everything released to the public is calculated. While it's not impossible that Lively isn't doing anything more than sharing a picture of herself and her loving husband, we also can't say for certain that this doesn't mean anything. Some fans have taken root in the theory that Lady Deadpool will be played by Reynolds in the film, which would be a hilarious callback to him sporting a wig and high heels in the first Deadpool movie. However, Reynolds recently debunked this theory, saying it wasn't him under the mask of Lady Deadpool.

It’s Impossible To Tell Who’s in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

It's Marvel's worst-kept secret at this point that Deadpool & Wolverine is a multiversal movie that is set to feature cameos from other universes. Previous Deadpool & Wolverine trailers have shown off plenty of characters like Sabretooth, Pyro, and X-23 from the Fox X-Men universe, with recent trailers showing off established MCU characters like Hunter B-15, proving that the third Deadpool movie will see the two titular characters travel to different universes.

A new report several months ago revealed that Taylor Swift would not make an appearance as Dazzler or Lady Deadpool in the film, but X-23 actor Dafne Keen also stated not long ago that she wasn't in the movie, until a recent trailer showed her return as the younger version of Wolverine. Keen even credited Andrew Garfield for his advice, who vehemently denied his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home for more than a year before release. At this point, it's impossible to tell what's misdirection and what is true, so the only thing to do is wait until this weekend and see the film for yourself.

Deadpool & Wolverine claws into theaters this Friday, July 26, and showings in the United States begin on Thursday. Check out the newly shared image from Lively above and find tickets below to see Deadpool & Wolverine in theaters.

