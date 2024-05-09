The Big Picture Fans eagerly anticipate Deadpool & Wolverine, with director Shawn Levy promising to meet fan expectations.

Expect a mix of R-rated action, familiar faces like Morena Baccarin, and new cast members like Matthew Macfadyen and Emma Corrin.

The movie is set for release on July 26, marking both Deadpool and Wolverine's official debut in the MCU.

Fans are eagerly counting down the days to Deadpool & Wolverine. While we are still months away from the film, the marketing has rolled out with ample images, teasers, and comments from the makers. While eagle-eyed fans are going through each image making theories along the way, what transpires in the movie is really anyone’s guess. To tease fans further, a new set image has come up in the latest print issue of Empire Magazine.

The behind-the-scenes image sees Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in full costume looking intently at a screen held by director Shawn Levy, probably looking at a freshly shot scene. The excitement on Jackman’s face only intrigues fans as to what’s happening, as it reflects the same enthusiasm of a fan looking at new footage from the film.

What To Expect From ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

Image via Empire Magazine

Fans have been long contemplating the nature of the upcoming film, and with the addition of Jackman to the cast, the anticipation ran even higher which translated into a fantastic fan response to the initial trailer. Speaking to Collider recently, director Levy hinted that the movie will fulfill most fan expectations:

“If you make the kinds of movies I make, you are listening to the audience. I'm not making small films for my own satisfaction in a room alone, I'm making it to connect to the biggest audience possible."

He further shared that the upcoming feature would continue the tone of the original films but will be a singular entry in the franchise, “We have had some early screenings that were extremely, extremely promising. I wouldn’t say that there were any big surprises, but you feel where the pace wants to tighten, you feel where you can afford to slow down and have a deeper, more durable character moment," he explained. "And at the end of the day, as I think we've said, it's very much a Deadpool movie, but this is not Deadpool 3. This is Deadpool & Wolverine, and it is singular because of that.”

Fans can expect a lot of R-rated action as Deadpool and Wolverine come face to face, also tons of cameos from all the corners of the MCU. The cast brings back familiar faces like Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Rob Delaney as Peter, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder along with new faces like Matthew Macfadyen as TVA agent Paradox and Emma Corrin as antagonist Cassandra Nova. Also rounding off the cast are Aaron Stanford as Pyro, Jennifer Garner as Elektra, and more.

Deadpool and Wolverine drop in the theatres on July 26.