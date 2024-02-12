The Big Picture Actor Aaron Stanford reprises the role of Pyro in the upcoming Deadpool and Wolverine film.

Pyro is a mutant with the power to control fire, and his transition from hero to villain reflects the themes of choice and ideology in the X-Men series.

The film may involve Deadpool being recruited by the Time Variance Authority to destroy the Fox universe and reset the MCU timeline.

Last night, we got the first look at Deadpool and Wolverine and as expected, it was full of surprises. As well as bringing that irreverent tone and R-rated edge to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the trailer also introduced us to something resembling what the plot might well be, and it looks like a doozy. One such surprise was the appearance of another X-Men character, one who does not have adamantium claws but rather, a proclivity for pyrotechnics in the form of Aaron Stanford's Pyro, making his return to the role he last played almost two decades ago in X-Men: The Last Stand.

Stanford posted a behind-the-scenes photograph of himself in costume as John Allerdyce, the true name of the antagonist — or perhaps, anti-hero — from the original Fox movies in the 2000s, with the caption, "Welly welly welly well. If it isn’t our old Droogie Pyro…"

It's expected that Stanford's appearance will not be the only surprise in the finished film — in fact, the lack of Hugh Jackman in the trailer alongside Ryan Reynolds was arguably a bigger surprise to viewers. It remains to be seen how big a role Stanford's Pyro will have in the finished film, but the idea seems to be Deadpool, recruited by the Time Variance Authority, being sent through time and space to both destroy the Fox universe once and for all, and reset the main MCU timeline.

Who is Pyro in the 'X-Men' Film Franchise?

In the X-Men franchise, Pyro is a mutant with the ability to control and manipulate fire. However, he cannot create fire himself; he needs a source of flame to manipulate it. This limitation is often depicted with him carrying a lighter. Pyro is portrayed as a complex character who struggles with his identity and allegiances. His transition from a potential hero to a villain highlights the themes of choice and ideology that run throughout the X-Men series.

Initially, he is shown as a student at Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters and a friend of Iceman and Rogue. His character arc takes a darker turn as he becomes disillusioned with the peaceful coexistence approach advocated by Professor Xavier and instead, manipulated by Magneto, joins the antagonist's Brotherhood of Mutants, believing in mutant supremacy over humans. Stanford played the character in 2003's X2: X-Men United and 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be released on July 26, 2024.

