The Big Picture Deadpool & Wolverine's fight scene in a Honda Odyssey was shot in just two days in a real van.

Director Shawn Levy wanted the fight to have its own language and be differentiated from others.

Ryan Reynolds explained Wade's inexplicable hatred for the Honda Odyssey, named Betsy in the movie.

Deadpool and Wolverine is a gift that keeps on giving. After the movie flooded fans with an array of cameos, the makers are now flooding fans with as many behind-the-scenes details as possible. The film has already crossed the $1B mark and is on its way to dethroning Joker to become the highest-grossing R-rated movie. There are many factors that make the movie so memorable - right from choice cameos to numerous variants, and all the way to the inclusion of the Honda Odyssey - the hilarious use of these different elements connects the movie further with its audience.

Actor Hugh Jackman, who reprised Wolverine for the film, recently shared a new image that sees him sitting in the back of the Honda Odyssey used in the movie. Given Wesley Snipes is seen getting in the car, it seems like the picture was taken during the shoot of the epic battle sequence with all the heroes.

It Took Two Days to Shoot ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’s Fight Sequence

Before all the climatic action, with Jennifer Garner, Dafnee Keen, Channing Tatum, and Snipes, there is an epic fight between Deadpool and Wolverine in the Honda Odyssey, which was one of the most thrilling sequences in the movie. “That is what people have been waiting to see. Every Deadpool and Wolverine fight needed to have its own language and be differentiated,” Director Shawn Levy previously told Collider. He further explained,

So, the adamantium skeleton, the Void, and what’s the opposite of a wide open fight in the void? A very contained space, and it was in an early draft of our script, where the screenwriting team wrote the idea of a fight in a minivan. That was not one of the long ones. I wanna say we shot that entire fight in two days in a real van, in the real woods.”

The sequence garnered a lot of appreciation from fans as well as a lot of laughs given the long running joke about the car in the movie. Ryan Reynolds further explained “the fact that Wade was a used car dealer before and has this inexplicable hatred for the Honda Odyssey, which happens to be an actually wonderful minivan and something Shawn Levy himself owns. Not kidding. Actually owns. Named Betsy. Which is why it’s called Betsy in the movie.”

Deadpool and Wolverine is in theatres now. You can check out the new image above and our review here.