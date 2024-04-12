The Big Picture Deadpool & Wolverine dazzled the CinemaCon crowd with exclusive footage, promising an intense, yet humorous team-up of Marvel antiheroes.

Director Shawn Levy kept things mysterious for the audience, with strategic scene choices from the first half of the movie.

This is not Deadpool 3 - Levy promises a unique, audience-driven film filled with humor and action, set for July 26 premiere.

The lights dimmed, the crowd hushed, and then, true to form, Deadpool probably would have made a crack about how CinemaCon in Las Vegas is the only place you can gamble with superheroes and not lose your shirt. But instead of quips from the Merc with a Mouth, attendees were treated to nine minutes of exclusive footage of the much-anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine, featuring the dynamic, if volatile, team-up of two of Marvel’s beloved antiheroes.

In an exclusive chat with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, director Shawn Levy shared insights into the tantalising sneak peek. "It was very close to the beginning of the movie. Your powers of deduction are impressive," Levy said, addressing the strategic choice of the scenes shown. He added:

"You know what else? I didn't want to show 90 seconds, I didn't want to show a sizzle reel. We wanted to show a taste of the movie. We wanted to do it without spoilers. And yeah, it was a lot of set-up, it was a lot of first act type storytelling, but the fact that those scenes, which aren't even near our funniest or our most insane, those jokes, and those moments played the way they did today, that was pretty thrilling. I was standing in the dark side of the theater with Kevin [Feige], and we had smiles on our faces seeing the way it was received.”

"This is Not 'Deadpool 3'"

As for the length of the film, Levy kept his cards close to the vest, responding to queries about run time with a mysterious, “I’ve read a lot of rumors about that, and I’m gonna pass on that one.” When probed about the state of the film’s edit and any insights gained from early screenings, Levy provided a glimpse into the production’s approach, while emphasising the fact that the film would be a film that is unequivocally Deadpool in its tone, without actually being a direct sequel.

"Well, the truth is, I think your answer is in the question, which is if you make the kinds of movies I make, you are listening to the audience. I'm not making small films for my own satisfaction in a room alone, I'm making it to connect to the biggest audience possible. We have had some early screenings that were extremely, extremely promising. I wouldn’t say that there were any big surprises, but you feel where the pace wants to tighten, you feel where you can afford to slow down and have a deeper, more durable character moment. And at the end of the day, as I think we've said, it's very much a Deadpool movie, but this is not Deadpool 3. This is Deadpool & Wolverine, and it is singular because of that.”

Deadpool and Wolverine opens on July 26. Look for more with Shawn Levy soon.