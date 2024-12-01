Deadpool & Wolverine absolutely lit up the box office over the summer. It brought together two of Marvel's fan-favorite characters, played by two actors who get along famously, and brought back long-dormant characters from the Marvel Fox days. It's a great film... for the most part. Now, before putting pen to paper (kids, this is something people used to do before computers), hold the hate mail. See, it's just that there are some elements in the film that aren't exactly innovative and fresh, but rather retreads of earlier MCU moments. Specifically, moments that were played out two years prior in the Disney+ MCU offering She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. And done better.

‘She-Hulk’ Broke Down the Wall... And Double-Standards

When Deadpool was released in 2016, a big part of its appeal was the character's fourth wall breaking, which carried over from Marvel Comics. According to Ryan Reynolds, only Deadpool as a character is allowed to do that, saying: "There are rules. Very specific rules. You would diminish stakes in the film if everyone—or even anyone else — was also aware of the fourth wall or any kind of meta aspect." That character trait provided many of Deadpool & Wolverine's funniest moments as well. But you know who else breaks the fourth wall? That's right, She-Hulk. The same rules apply, in which Tatiana Maslany only addresses the audience when she is She-Hulk. Yes, Deadpool did it first on film, but She-Hulk started breaking the fourth-wall in the comics first, in "Sensational She-Hulk" #1 in 1989, one year prior to Deadpool's first appearance, so we'll call that square.

The difference, though, is that She-Hulk's use of the break is deeper and arguably far more clever than Deadpool's. While both use the tactic to crack jokes, that is all Deadpool does with these moments. She-Hulk, on the other hand, uses it as an expression of her inner monologue and as a means of taking control of how her series ends as well. Yet Deadpool's fourth wall-breaking is far better received in the MCU than She-Hulk's, where it became just one of many divisive issues, with some reviews citing it as something that doesn't fit her character or the MCU, while others enjoyed it. It possesses the qualities of a misogynistic double standard, where the male character is given a pass because it's funny, while the female character is chided for doing the same thing.

Tatiana Maslany is She-Hulk, While Ryan Reynolds is Ryan Reynolds

Close

Speaking of being clever, the jokes in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law are far more clever than those in Deadpool & Wolverine. Don't get me wrong — Deadpool's quips about Disney and the MCU are flat-out hilarious. But they're low-hanging fruit, leveraging their shock value for comic effect, and while it works for the character and the film, you can see them coming a mile away, not helped by the fact that most of the best ones were already used in promoting it. She-Hulk's jokes are far cleaner, devoid of any shock factor, and by aiming higher, they arguably would have to be more clever to compensate, and it's a testament to the writing and to Maslany herself that they land. The targets are more about conceptions and critiques of the MCU, as opposed to the more pointed targets made by Deadpool. For example, K.E.V.I.N.'s assessment that the algorithm makes "near perfect" products is a fun, harmless dig at the lower lights of the MCU and the conception of the MCU films all feeling the same.

Essentially, what makes She-Hulk's actions better comes down to the actors themselves, Maslany and Reynolds. Reynolds is perfect for Deadpool because he is, for all intents and purposes, playing himself but in a costume. While he has shown he has some decent acting chops now and again, most of his characters have similarities, and his most successful tend to be when Reynolds is allowed to be Reynolds. Maslany, however, is a veritable chameleon, able to become whoever she needs to be to make a character come alive. Nowhere is that more evident than in her breakthrough role in Orphan Black, playing multiple variations of the same character, each with their own individual personalities and mannerisms. What she brings to Jessica Walters/She-Hulk is an emotional depth that isn't often seen in the MCU. She can be hilarious when the moment calls for it, and by the same token, she can be vulnerable, unsure, and insightful. As Jessica, she exhibits a quiet strength, able to control her transformations, and it's a strength she can exhibit externally as She-Hulk. So, while Deadpool and She-Hulk do many of the same things, She-Hulk does them better and she's drawing from a deeper well that Deadpool just doesn't have.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is available to stream in the U.S. on Disney+

WATCH ON DISNEY+