The Big Picture Deadpool & Wolverine breaks records with a $211 million domestic opening, surpassing Jurassic World.

The film is now the highest global and R-rated opening weekend, boosting the MCU's total gross to over $30 billion.

With an impressive 97% Rotten Tomatoes rating, the film marks a massive victory for Disney and Marvel Studios.

In a move that would make even a T-Rex blush, Deadpool & Wolverine has stomped past Jurassic World, taking a massive bite out of the record books. As of this morning, updated opening weekend estimates reveal that this R-rated blockbuster is crushing it with a domestic opening weekend forecast of $211 million. That's right, Deadpool & Wolverine has surpassed Jurassic World's $208.8 million, securing its spot as the #6 highest opening weekend of all time. This isn't just a win for our favourite foul-mouthed anti-hero and his adamantium-clawed buddy; it's a massive victory for Disney, which now boasts five of the top six opening weekends of all time.

The elite list includes Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: No Way Home (produced by Marvel Studios for Sony), Avengers: Infinity War, Star Wars Episode VII – The Force Awakens, Star Wars Episode VIII – The Last Jedi, and now, Deadpool & Wolverine. With Deadpool (played by Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (portrayed by Hugh Jackman) leading the charge, it’s no surprise fans are flocking to theaters.

Globally, the film is raking in the cash with an estimated $444.1 million, smashing past Avatar: The Way of Water's $439 million in like-for-like markets. This marks the highest global opening weekend since Spider-Man: No Way Home. And let's not forget, Deadpool & Wolverine has also snagged the title for the highest R-rated global opening of all time, surpassing the original Deadpool's $264 million. The international success is astounding, with the film opening at #1 (non-local) in all markets and showing significant gains over previous Marvel and R-rated releases.

How Many Records Did 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Break?

Image via Marvel Studios

The domestic success of Deadpool & Wolverine includes several notable achievements: it now holds the highest R-rated movie opening of all time, surpassing Deadpool's $132.4 million, and the highest July opening weekend of all time, beating The Lion King's $191.8 million. It's also the highest opening weekend of 2024 and the highest since Spider-Man: No Way Home in December 2021. Additionally, it ranks as the #4 highest superhero opening weekend of all time, just behind Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Avengers: Infinity War. The film has achieved an immense 97% Rotten Tomatoes verified moviegoer rating too, surpassing both Deadpool and Deadpool 2.

And that's not all, as the film's success has helped in pushing the MCU's total gross to over $30 billion, making it the highest-grossing film franchise of all time. Each of the 34 titles in the MCU has opened at #1 domestically, a streak that Deadpool & Wolverine proudly continues.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Deadpool & Wolverine.

