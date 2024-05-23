The Big Picture "Deadpool and Wolverine" is a fan dream come true, blending history & legacy in the MCU with clever Easter Eggs hidden in the marketing.

The upcoming movie pushes the R-rated boundaries with a mix of storylines and characters, utilizing the multiverse brilliantly.

Alongside Reynolds and Jackman, the star-studded cast includes Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, and many other Marvel universe cameos.

Deadpool and Wolverine is a dream come true for fans, not just the pairing of the two death-defying superheroes joining forces but also the history and legacy they infuse in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Back in the day, Fox created several X-Men movies and spin-offs while Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine has been a witness to all of it and the first teaser for the movie already proclaimed Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool as “Marvel Jesus.” As the two come together the marketing of the upcoming feature is hiding a myriad of Easter Eggs, now a new spot gives us a good look at the Void and Ant-Man.

In the new spot, Deadpool affirms that they are “mostly making enemies with Disney and make a lot of jokes at Hugh’s expense.” The accompanying clips give eagle-eyed fans a good look at the corpse of the giant Ant-Man mask that’s being used by Cassandra Nova as a base. The long shot gives us a good look at the scale of Ant-Man's mask, as several Mad Max-inspired vehicles make their way toward it. A close-up shot sees various mutants from the X-Men franchise returning, including Lady Deathstrike, and Azazel standing around the skull. We also see Cassandra Nova coming out and a couple of shots of adorable Dogpool.

‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ is Full of Easter Eggs

The upcoming feature not only pushes the R-rated boundaries but also seems like an amalgamation of the storylines and characters that now have become canon to the MCU. While the multiverse breakopen long time ago in the MCU, Deadpool and Wolverine seem to utilize it brilliantly, giving us variants and familiar faces from all the corners of the Marvel universe. Speaking of the film, director Shawn Levy previously teased, “We do come along at an interesting time. And we are decidedly something different. Whether it is of Messianic proportions, time will tell.” In the upcoming feature, Deadpool will need the help of Wolverine to defeat a common enemy that threatens the Merc with a Mouth’s world.

Along with Jackman and Reynolds, the movie will bring Emma Corrin as antagonist Cassandra Nova, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Rob Delaney as Pete, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox. Furthermore, the movie will be full of cameos from all corners of the Marvel Universe like Jennifer Garner as Elektra, and many more.

Deadpool & Wolverine will hit theaters on July 26. You can know more about the film with our guide here and check out the new spot above.