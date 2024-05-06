The Big Picture Deadpool & Wolverine set to arrive in theaters this summer, bringing two iconic X-Men characters together in one badass offering.

New footage shows Hugh Jackman as Wolverine and Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool engaging in a comical back and forth in a diner scene.

Marvel's only cinematic offering of 2024 will reunite Jackman's Wolverine and Reynolds' Deadpool on the big screen, creating major hype.

It's getting ever closer now. WIth each passing day and week, we draw nearer to the arrival of a superpacked duo as two of Marvel’s most iconic X-Men characters are set to arrive in theaters this summer. The highly anticipated release of Deadpool & Wolverine has fans in meltdown for several reasons. The film will bring two badass characters together in one offering, gifting audiences with brawn and muscle on one side, and skill and witty tongue on the other. With multiple promotional materials being released to wet the appetite of fans including trailers and several images from set, another clip has arrived to keep the hype train going.

Via Deadpool Updates, the new footage showcases Hugh Jackman as the claw-wielding Wolverine, sitting across a table from Ryan Reynolds' usually foul-mouthed Deadpool in a diner, hoping to grab a bite. The pair engage in a comical back and forth regarding wearing masks and how that might facilitate eating. The footage cuts to another scene that features a massive, machine-powered replica of Ant-Man's mask, opening up to reveal a giant skull and a doorway. To this, Reynolds' Deadpool remarks, "Huhh...Paul Rudd finally aged," referencing the actor who plays Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Deadpool & Wolverine marks the first time both characters will be sharing the big screen since the pair collaborated on the spin-off film X-Men Origins: Wolverine in 2009. Marvel's only cinematic offering of 2024 will also mark Jackman's return to his iconic character since his death in the 2017 film, Logan. It will also present audiences with the opportunity to reunite with Deadpool who was last seen in Deadpool 2. Besides the aforementioned appearances from Reynolds and Jackman in their iconic roles, the film will also feature the return of Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Leslie Uggams as Blind Al. Additional actors returning include Karan Soni as Dopinder, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Stefan Kapičić as Colossus. Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova the film's antagonist and Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, a TVA agent.

Brolin Would Have Loved A Cable Return

Under the continued oversight of Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is undergoing a course change following the divisive response the franchise endured as it entered Phase Five. Deadpool & Wolverine are presumably part of those realignment plans, and Josh Brolin would have loved to have been a part of it. In a recent interview, the actor who played the time-traveling super soldier Cable in Deadpool 2, revealed his desire to be a part of the upcoming film. "I so wanted to be in that movie," he said, then revealed he was not contacted, adding, ""[Marvel] is a more complex labyrinth than Outer Range will ever be, my friend, and I will never know where that went or what that is or what I'm involved with or what I'm not involved with — the MCU being involved now. Cable was a lot of fun. I had really liked doing that role. That was a lot of fun."

Deadpool & Wolverine will hit theaters on July 26. Check out the new footage above.