Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine.

Deadpool & Wolverine is finally here, and it's taken the box office by storm, breaking records left and right. Not just that, but the movie has also gone viral on apps like TikTok, particularly for its opening credits sequence where we see the Merc With a Mouth dance along to NSYNC's "Bye Bye Bye" while killing a squadron of TVA agents.

The soundtrack to the Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman team up movie doesn't just stop at the 2000s boy band classic, as the soundtrack has assembled a wide range of songs to populate the movie, much like James Gunn did with the Guardians of the Galaxy movies.

To find out which songs you heard or may have missed in Deadpool & Wolverine, you can keep reading. Otherwise, you can go Bye, Bye, Bye.

'Only You (And You Alone) (Re-Recorded)'

The Platters

The first song we hear in Deadpool & Wolverine comes right at the beginning as a re-recorded version of "Only You (And You Alone)" by The Platters plays as Deadpool digs up Wolverine's grave that was seen at the end of Logan. The song continues as the Merc with a Mouth playfully flirts with the decaying corpse of Wolverine. This song, however, is disrupted when the TVA appears to arrest Deadpool.

'Bye Bye Bye'

NSYNC

One of the most popular needle drops in Deadpool & Wolverine comes during the opening credits, as Deadpool faces off against the TVA agents trying to detain him. As we see Wade Wilson gleefully mutilate these agents, the movie intercuts with him dancing along to the song. On the Monday after the movie's opening weekend, Ryan Reynolds revealed that he was not the one dancing in the suit dancing to the pop hit, but instead, it was choreographer Nick Pauley. Funnily enough, this same song also briefly appeared in another X-Men movie, X2: X-Men United, which is heard briefly on the radio, much to Wolverine's disgust.

'This Is How We Do It'

Montell Jordan

Montell Jordan's "This Is How We Do It" is heard as Wade and Peter (Rob Delaney)enter the former's apartment, where his friends surprise him for his birthday.

'What're We Doing Here'

ALEXSUCKS

"What're We Doing Here" by ALEXSUCKS is heard at Wade's birthday party.

'The Kid'

MISFIT

You guessed it, MISFIT's "The Kid" is also part of Wade's birthday party playlist.

'I Know'

Janine The Machine

Janine The Machine's "I Know," is another song that can be heard at Wade's birthday party.

'Money Life'

B. Stew

"Money Life" by B. Stew is heard at Wade's birthday party.

'Angel of the Morning'

Merrilee Rush & The Turnabouts

While the first Deadpool movie used Juice Newton's version of "Angel of the Morning," Deadpool & Wolverine uses an earlier version of the song by Merrilee Rush & the Turnabouts. The song can be heard as Wade and Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) catch up with one another at the former's birthday party.

'Glamorous'

Fergie (feat. Ludacris)

"Glamorous" by Fergie featuring Ludacris, is heard as Wade Wilson is fitted into his black and red suit at the TVA by a bearded tailor, who slaps him in the butt a few too many times.

'Iris'

Goo Goo Dolls

"Iris" by Goo Goo Dolls briefly plays after Wade punches Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen) in the face, stealing his teleportation device, as a TVA agent looks at Deadpool's butt in awe.

The song is heard again towards the end as Deadpool & Wolverine emerge from destroying the Time Ripper, with the TVA agents watching them walk through smoke in awe.

'The Power of Love'

Huey Lewis & The News

Huey Lewis & The News' "The Power of Love" may have been originally created for Back to the Future (and received an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song), but it makes a re-emergence within Deadpool & Wolverine. The song plays as Deadpool teleports himself through different timelines in an attempt to find the right Wolverine to join him on his quest to save his universe.

'I'm a Ramblin' Man'

Waylon Jennings

Waylon Jenning's "I'm a Ramblin' Man" is heard as Wade teleports to the bar where he meets the main Wolverine variant of the film.

'If This Is It'

Huey Lewis & The News

The second Huey Lewis & The News song that is played in Deadpool & Wolverine plays in the background at the bar, as Deadpool tries to convince a drunken Wolverine to come with him.

'Hells Bells'

AC/DC

Remember when Iron Man 2 had a soundtrack that was entirely AC/DC? Well, the 70s hard rock band made their MCU comeback in Deadpool & Wolverine. The song "Hell's Bells" plays as Deadpool and Wolverine fight in front of the destroyed 20th Century Fox logo, having just landed in The Void.

'You Belong To Me'

Patsy Cline, The Jordanaires

Patsy Cline's "You Belong To Me" is heard at the diner that Deadpool and Wolverine find inside The Void.

'The Lady In Red'

Chris De Burgh

When the tracklist for Deadpool & Wolverine was unveiled, many believed that Chris De Burgh's "Lady In Red" would be played during Lady Deadpool's introduction. However, that isn't the case. Instead, the song is heard when Deadpool and Dogpool (or Mary Poppins) first meet inside the Void.

'I'm With You'

Avril Lavigne

Avril Lavigne and Deadpool make for an unexpected but appropriate match. Lavigne's song "I'm With You" is heard as Deadpool and Wolverine drive through the Void in Nicepool's Honda Odyssey.

'The Greatest Show'

Hugh Jackman (From The Greatest Showman)

The first song from Hugh Jackman's 2017 musical movie, The Greatest Showman, is briefly heard after Wolverine smashes Deadpool's head into the Honda Odyssey's stereo.

'A Million Dreams'

Hugh Jackman (From The Greatest Showman)

Obviously, Reynolds wasn't going to let The Greatest Showman jokes stop after "This Is Me." Directly after "The Greatest Show" is briefly heard, we hear a short bit of Jackman singing "A Million Dreams."

'You're the One That I Want'

John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John

Another musical-themed needle-drop comes in the form of the famous Grease song "You're the One That I Want." The song, sung by John Travolta and the late Oliva Newton-John, plays as Deadpool and Wolverine brawl in the Honda Odyssey.

'Slash'

Stray Kids

World-famous K-Pop group Stray Kids' new song (created in part for the movie) "Slash" is played as Elektra (Jennifer Garner), Blade (Wesley Snipes), and Gambit (Channing Tatum) introduce themselves to Deadpool and Wolverine.

'Bring Em Out'

T.I.

T.I.'s "Bring Em Out" is heard as Deadpool, Wolverine, Blade, Elektra, Gambit, and X-23 (Dafne Keen) make their arrival at Cassandra Nova's (Emma Corrin) fortress.

'I'll Be Seeing You'

Jimmy Durante

Jimmy Durante's "I'll Be Seeing You" is heard as Cassandra Nova uses her sling ring to create a portal that allows Deadpool and Wolverine to travel back to Earth-10005.

'Make Me Lose Control'

Eric Carmen

Eric Carmen's "Make Me Lose Control" plays as Dogpool arrives at Earth-10005 and reunites with Deadpool, much to Wolverine's chagrin.

'Like a Prayer'

Madonna

Without question, the unofficial theme song for Deadpool & Wolverine is the Madonna classic "Like a Prayer." The song is heard as Deadpool and Wolverine face off against the Deadpool corp. A remixed version of the song is also heard as Deadpool and Wolverine destroy the Time Ripper.

'You're All That I Need to Get By'

Aretha Franklin, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Aretha Franklin's rendition of the classic song "You're All I Need to Get By," is the final song that is heard before the credits of Deadpool & Wolverine. The song plays as Wade introduces Blind Al (Leslie Uggams) to Wolverine. The song continues as we cut to Wade and Logan having dinner with their friends, including Vanessa and X-23.

'Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)'

Green Day's "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)" plays during a montage in the credits that shows behind-the-scenes footage from the making of the original X-Men and Fantastic 4 movies.

Marvel shared an official playlist that includes the songs from all three of the Deadpool movies on their Spotify, which you can check out below.

