Grab your bestie—or the arch enemy that you have a deep, hard crush on - and get ready to do a little Netflix Disney+ and chill on November 12 when Deadpool & Wolverine come crashing into a living room near you. That’s right! The second-highest grossing movie of 2024 (sucks to get beat by Inside Out 2) and the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all-time is finally set to celebrate its streaming release in less than two weeks. In addition to the knee-slapping comedy and pulse-pounding eroticism action that can only come from Marvel Jesus, Disney+ subscribers will also have the chance to get all the tea through a commentary option that features the wisecracks and insider information from none other than filmmaker, producer, and writer Shawn Levy and that other guy—Ryan Reynolds.

In addition to taking over Disney+ with the most raucous and sensual Marvel film in history (Agatha All Along is a series, nerds), Deadpool & Wolverine will also be taking the bathrooms of a select few sports stadiums over to spread the good word of the ‘Pool. On October 30, fans attending the Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers game at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA, the Brooklyn Nets vs. Memphis Grizzlies game at FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee, and the New York Islanders vs. Columbus Blue Jackets game at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio should hit the ol’ wizz palaces as the bathrooms will be decked out with a steady spraying of Deadpool & Wolverine-themed art. The same thing will go down the following night at the St. Louis Blues vs. Philadelphia Flyers game at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Wait - What the Heck Is ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’?

For the poor, clueless soul who just awoke from a coma, came to Collider, and chose this to be their first bit of news since waking up, we salute you and are here for you, pal. Here’s what you missed. Back in July, Marvel and Disney put out the buddy comedy movie we’ve all been waiting for, Deadpool & Wolverine. In it, a down-on-his-luck Wade Wilson (Reynolds) has retired his moniker of Deadpool and has dedicated his life to hating on Honda Odysseys as a used car salesman. But, when the Time Variance Authority (TVA) recruits him to keep the multiverse intact, he teams up with his best pal/worst enemy/would-be soul mate, Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) and gets to work doing what he does best - cracking a lot of inappropriate jokes, dropping in a slew of cameos, and eventually saving the world.

You can check out Deadpool & Wolverine’s streaming announcement above and check out the sweet bathroom art below.

Image via Disney+

Watch On Disney+