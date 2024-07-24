Quick Links
The biggest movie of the Summer is almost here, with Deadpool & Wolverine set to bring two of Marvel's biggest icons to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A first of its kind for Marvel Studios, the R-rated comedy will bring Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) and Logan Howlett (Hugh Jackman) to the MCU, with the two sharing the screen for the first time ever. Yep. First time ever. They definitely haven't met before in a movie called X-Men Origins: Wolverine. That'd be wacky.
At the end of Deadpool 2, Wade plays around with time to revive his beloved girlfriend Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) and his X-Force teammates. However, what Wade didn't expect was to get the attention of the Time Variance Authority (first seen in Disney+'s Loki), and they recruited both him and a particularly depressed Wolverine to save the multiverse from Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin). Marvel hasn't had a multiversal event this big since Spider-Man: No Way Home, so you better believe Marvel fans across the globe are primed and ready to see their favorite mutants return to the screen. To find out when and how you can watch this chimichanga-filled buddy cop adventure, here is where you can watch Deadpool & Wolverine.
Deadpool & Wolverine
Wolverine joins the "merc with a mouth" in the third installment of the Deadpool film franchise.
- Release Date
- July 26, 2024
- Director
- Shawn Levy
- Cast
- Ryan Reynolds , Matthew Macfadyen , Morena Baccarin , Hugh Jackman , Karan Soni , Rob Delaney
- Main Genre
- Superhero
- Writers
- Rob Liefeld , Fabian Nicieza , Paul Wernick , Wendy Molyneux , Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin
- Studio
- Marvel Studios
Is 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Streaming?
No, Deadpool & Wolverine is not currently available to stream. At least, not yet. As soon as Wade and Logan are finishing their slashing spree on the big screen, the film will more than likely follow suit with the other MCU projects and X-Men and become available to stream on Disney+. However, since Deadpool & Wolverine is Marvel Studios' first-ever R-rated feature, there is a decent chance that the movie could be released simultaneously on Hulu. A simultaneous release on Disney+ and Hulu is what Marvel Studios decided to do with their first TV-MA-rated series, Echo.
Disney+ currently has two main subscription plans - Disney+ Basic and Disney+ Premium. To learn about each plan, its price, and its various features, refer to the following table below:
|
Plans
|
Features
|
Subscription Cost
|
Disney+ Basic
|
|
$7.99 per month
|
Disney+ Premium
|
|
$13.99 per month or $139.99 per year
For those interested in getting Hulu, you're in luck. Not only is Hulu now available to watch through the Disney+ platform, but the House of Mouse offers several bundle plans that include Hulu and/or ESPN+. You can learn more about the bundle plans and sign up for the plan that best suits you by clicking the link below:
What Is the Release Date for 'Deadpool & Wolverine'?
Wade and Logan's quest to save the multiverse begins when Deadpool & Wolverine officially premieres in the United States and Canada on Friday, July 26, 2024. However, some parts of the globe will get to see this historic anti-hero union a few days earlier, depending on which country you call home. To find out if and when Deadpool & Wolverine will be playing in your country of residence, refer to the following table below:
|
Release Date
|
Country
|
July 24, 2024
|
|
July 25, 2024
|
|
July 26, 2024
|
Is 'Deadpool & Wolverine' in Theaters?
Yes, Deadpool & Wolverine will be a big-screen adventure well-suited for two of Marvel's most beloved characters. The hugely anticipated team-up won't have to tangle with too much competition that weekend, though the disaster film sequel Twisters did storm into theaters a week earlier. The week after Deadpool & Wolverine, the film will then be sharing theater space with M. Night Shyamalan's new thriller Trap, Colman Domingo's Oscar hopeful Sing Sing, and Zachary Levi's children's book adaptation Harold and the Purple Crayon.
Find Showtimes for 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
To find out if Deadpool & Wolverine will be playing in a theater near you, refer to the following links to purchase your tickets in advance. Regardless of where you go, just make sure you get that amazingly filthy popcorn bucket.
Watch the Trailer for 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
The release of Deadpool & Wolverine may be just around the corner, but Marvel dropped one more special look at the upcoming film just a week before the big premiere day. Apart from a quick reference to Spider-Man at the end, the final trailer is a big departure from the previous trailers by focusing much more on the emotional core of both Deadpool and Wolverine. However, that's not why this trailer has gotten people talking. Not only does it give us a proper look at Lady Deadpool (who is rumored to be played by Ryan Reynolds' real-life wife Blake Lively), but the trailer confirms that Dafne Keen will indeed be reprising her role as Logan's surrogate daughter, X-23, last seen in the film Logan.
Movies to Watch on Streaming Before 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
'Deadpool' (2016)
Our R-rated Marvel trifecta begins with the original Deadpool, which shattered records and expectations at the box office. Everything seemed to be going perfectly for merc for hire, Wade Wilson, mainly thanks to his perfect fiancé, Vanessa. Wade's life is flipped upside down when he's diagnosed with terminal cancer, which leads him to sign up for an experimental mutation program. However, Wade's mouth gets him on bad terms with the program's leader, Ajax (Ed Skrein), who makes Wade immortal but also permanently disfigures him. Now armed with a rapid healing factor and the ability to break the fourth wall, Wade starts to hunt Ajax down as the fearsome Deadpool. Deadpool is available to stream on Disney+.
Deadpool
A wisecracking mercenary gets experimented on and becomes immortal yet hideously scarred, and sets out to track down the man who ruined his looks.
- Release Date
- February 12, 2016
- Director
- Tim Miller
- Cast
- Ryan Reynolds , Karan Soni , Ed Skrein , Michael Benyaer , Stefan Kapicic , Brianna Hildebrand
- Main Genre
- Superhero
- Writers
- Rhett Reese , Paul Wernick
'Deadpool 2' (2018)
Wade's story continues in Deadpool 2, though it also begins with tragedy once again. After a job goes wrong, Vanessa is unceremoniously murdered, causing Wade to fall into a deep depression. However, Wade finds a new purpose when he finds a rebellious, troubled teen named Russell (Julian Dennison) and decides to become a father figure to him. That new bond is challenged when an assassin from the future named Cable (Josh Brolin) comes to this timeline with the intention of destroying Russell before the boy becomes a supervillain. Deadpool 2 is available to stream on Disney+.