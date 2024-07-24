The biggest movie of the Summer is almost here, with Deadpool & Wolverine set to bring two of Marvel's biggest icons to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A first of its kind for Marvel Studios, the R-rated comedy will bring Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) and Logan Howlett (Hugh Jackman) to the MCU, with the two sharing the screen for the first time ever. Yep. First time ever. They definitely haven't met before in a movie called X-Men Origins: Wolverine. That'd be wacky.

At the end of Deadpool 2, Wade plays around with time to revive his beloved girlfriend Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) and his X-Force teammates. However, what Wade didn't expect was to get the attention of the Time Variance Authority (first seen in Disney+'s Loki), and they recruited both him and a particularly depressed Wolverine to save the multiverse from Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin). Marvel hasn't had a multiversal event this big since Spider-Man: No Way Home, so you better believe Marvel fans across the globe are primed and ready to see their favorite mutants return to the screen. To find out when and how you can watch this chimichanga-filled buddy cop adventure, here is where you can watch Deadpool & Wolverine.

Is 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Streaming?

Image via Marvel Studios

No, Deadpool & Wolverine is not currently available to stream. At least, not yet. As soon as Wade and Logan are finishing their slashing spree on the big screen, the film will more than likely follow suit with the other MCU projects and X-Men and become available to stream on Disney+. However, since Deadpool & Wolverine is Marvel Studios' first-ever R-rated feature, there is a decent chance that the movie could be released simultaneously on Hulu. A simultaneous release on Disney+ and Hulu is what Marvel Studios decided to do with their first TV-MA-rated series, Echo.

Disney+ currently has two main subscription plans - Disney+ Basic and Disney+ Premium. To learn about each plan, its price, and its various features, refer to the following table below:

Plans Features Subscription Cost Disney+ Basic Disney+'s full library with ads

5.1 audio support

4K UHD and HDR streaming

Ability to stream on multiple devices at once $7.99 per month Disney+ Premium Disney+'s full library with no ads

Dolby Atmos audio support

4K UHD and HDR streaming

Ability to stream on multiple devices at once

Downloadable titles on up to ten devices at once $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year

For those interested in getting Hulu, you're in luck. Not only is Hulu now available to watch through the Disney+ platform, but the House of Mouse offers several bundle plans that include Hulu and/or ESPN+. You can learn more about the bundle plans and sign up for the plan that best suits you by clicking the link below:

Sign-Up for Disney+

Wade and Logan's quest to save the multiverse begins when Deadpool & Wolverine officially premieres in the United States and Canada on Friday, July 26, 2024. However, some parts of the globe will get to see this historic anti-hero union a few days earlier, depending on which country you call home. To find out if and when Deadpool & Wolverine will be playing in your country of residence, refer to the following table below:

Release Date Country July 24, 2024 Belgium

Switzerland

Germany

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Indonesia

Japan

Norway

Philippines

Sweden

Thailand

Turkey

Taiwan July 25, 2024 Argentina

Australia

Azerbaijan

Brazil

Ecuador

Spain

United Kingdom

Hungary

Ireland

Cambodia

Kazakhstan

Mexico

Malaysia

Portugal

Singapore

Slovakia

Ukraine July 26, 2024 Canada

China

India

Iceland

Italy

Netherlands

Poland

United States

Vietnam

Is 'Deadpool & Wolverine' in Theaters?

Image via Marvel Studios

Yes, Deadpool & Wolverine will be a big-screen adventure well-suited for two of Marvel's most beloved characters. The hugely anticipated team-up won't have to tangle with too much competition that weekend, though the disaster film sequel Twisters did storm into theaters a week earlier. The week after Deadpool & Wolverine, the film will then be sharing theater space with M. Night Shyamalan's new thriller Trap, Colman Domingo's Oscar hopeful Sing Sing, and Zachary Levi's children's book adaptation Harold and the Purple Crayon.

Find Showtimes for 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Image by Jefferson Chacon

To find out if Deadpool & Wolverine will be playing in a theater near you, refer to the following links to purchase your tickets in advance. Regardless of where you go, just make sure you get that amazingly filthy popcorn bucket.

Watch the Trailer for 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

The release of Deadpool & Wolverine may be just around the corner, but Marvel dropped one more special look at the upcoming film just a week before the big premiere day. Apart from a quick reference to Spider-Man at the end, the final trailer is a big departure from the previous trailers by focusing much more on the emotional core of both Deadpool and Wolverine. However, that's not why this trailer has gotten people talking. Not only does it give us a proper look at Lady Deadpool (who is rumored to be played by Ryan Reynolds' real-life wife Blake Lively), but the trailer confirms that Dafne Keen will indeed be reprising her role as Logan's surrogate daughter, X-23, last seen in the film Logan.

Movies to Watch on Streaming Before 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

'Deadpool' (2016)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Our R-rated Marvel trifecta begins with the original Deadpool, which shattered records and expectations at the box office. Everything seemed to be going perfectly for merc for hire, Wade Wilson, mainly thanks to his perfect fiancé, Vanessa. Wade's life is flipped upside down when he's diagnosed with terminal cancer, which leads him to sign up for an experimental mutation program. However, Wade's mouth gets him on bad terms with the program's leader, Ajax (Ed Skrein), who makes Wade immortal but also permanently disfigures him. Now armed with a rapid healing factor and the ability to break the fourth wall, Wade starts to hunt Ajax down as the fearsome Deadpool. Deadpool is available to stream on Disney+.

'Deadpool 2' (2018)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Wade's story continues in Deadpool 2, though it also begins with tragedy once again. After a job goes wrong, Vanessa is unceremoniously murdered, causing Wade to fall into a deep depression. However, Wade finds a new purpose when he finds a rebellious, troubled teen named Russell (Julian Dennison) and decides to become a father figure to him. That new bond is challenged when an assassin from the future named Cable (Josh Brolin) comes to this timeline with the intention of destroying Russell before the boy becomes a supervillain. Deadpool 2 is available to stream on Disney+.