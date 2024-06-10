The Big Picture Taylor Swift will not be appearing in Deadpool & Wolverine, debunking rumors of her playing The Dazzler.

Fans speculated Swift could play Lady Deadpool, but recent reports confirm her absence in the film.

Reynolds' coy comments fuel skepticism, but only watching the movie will confirm Swift's role.

As the release date for The Merc With a Mouth's MCU debut gets closer, one of the biggest rumors surrounding the film has officially been debunked. A new report from Entertainment Weekly has confirmed that Taylor Swift will not appear in Deadpool & Wolverine, despite speculation that she was playing The Dazzler. The rumor mill first began swirling during the NFL football season when the musical superstar was spotted with Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Hugh Jackman, and Shawn Levy. Variations of this group spent time together while Swift was cheering on her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce, the most public of which was at the Chiefs vs. Jets game on October 1, 2023.

While most fans had speculated that Swift would appear in Deadpool & Wolverine as The Dazzler, some had suggested that it could be her to play a variant of Deadpool such as Lady Deadpool, instead of Lively. The most recent Deadpool & Wolverine trailer featured the first tease of Lady Deadpool, further fueling rumors of an appearance from either Swift or Lively. With Swift reportedly ruled out of any potential role in the film, this leaves Reynolds and Lively (or another actor) suiting up in red spandex as a couple on and off the screen, unless Swift is pulling a maneuver MCU fans know all too well.

Could Taylor Swift Be Pulling an Andrew Garfield?

Close

After Andrew Garfield vehemently denied appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home for the better part of a year up until the film's release, Marvel fans are skeptical, to say the least, when it comes to cameo appearances. When leaks about Deadpool & Wolverine began surfacing online, Reynolds took to X to remind fans to refrain from sharing set photos to preserve the experience for others.

At this point, the only way to know for certain whether Swift is in Deadpool & Wolverine is to see the movie when it hits theaters next month. Even words from Reynolds himself, who recently played coy when asked about Swift's potential appearance in the film, aren't enough to make fans believe she won't show up as The Dazzler until they see it with their own eyes. Everyone is expecting Deadpool & Wolverine to be a mash of multiversal cameos, but at this point, more signs point to Swift being absent from the film than suiting up alongside Reynolds and Jackman.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives exclusively in theaters on July 26. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and find tickets for the film below.

FIND TICKETS