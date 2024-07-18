The Big Picture Enjoy the witty banter between Reynolds and Jackman in the new Deadpool & Wolverine teaser.

Now one week away from the only Marvel movie of 2024, the two stars of the film are promoting it the only way they know how: making fun of each other. The official Deadpool Movie X account unveiled a new teaser for Deadpool & Wolverine which shows Ryan Reynolds narrating footage of an actual Wolverine in nature, digging around in the snow and napping. The footage then shifts to Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) in Deadpool & Wolverine, while Reynolds comments with the snappy line that "This here is an older Wolverine, coming out of his den one last time, probably for a paycheck." This line fits in perfectly with the Deadpool 3 trailer that released earlier this week in which Reynolds poked fun at Jackman for returning as Wolverine all these years later, remarking that "Disney is going to make him do this until he's 90."

There's something bittersweet about marketing for Deadpool & Wolverine coming to a close over the next week or so. Since the moment this film was announced several years ago when Reynolds asked Jackman if he wanted to play Wolverine one more time — a moment where many of us still remember exactly where we were at the time — it's been nonstop excitement, speculation, and anticipation. Unfortunately, many of those are coming to an end, and while it's undeniably exciting to know that next week this time the movie will be out in theaters worldwide, it's still going to be sad to put Deadpool & Wolverine behind us. Fortunately, the press tour has given us plenty of great sneak peaks and trailers of the two stars that will live on in legend and be remembered forever.

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Are Getting Their Own SDCC Panel

Marvel Studios skipped San Diego Comic Con in 2023 due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, but now Kevin Feige and co. are back in force with not one, but two panels at SDCC. Marvel recently announced that Deadpool & Wolverine would get its own panel on Thursday to commemorate the release of the film, with both stars Reynolds and Jackman, Feige, and director Shawn Levy all in attendance. Levy was thought to be the front-runner to direct Avengers 5, but just yesterday the news broke that Marvel is bringing back the Russo brothers to helm the next team-up installments, with Levy turning down the job to focus on his Star Wars film and other projects.

