The Big Picture The new teaser for Deadpool & Wolverine is full of laughs and new footage, without giving away any potential cameos.

Fans are urged to start muting official Marvel channels if they want to avoid spoilers before the movie's release.

Marvel is gearing up for a big summer with the release of Deadpool & Wolverine and Captain America: Brave New World in the pipeline.

Marvel Studios' only movie of 2023 and perhaps their most important one in the post-Endgame saga to date just got a thrilling new look. The official Marvel X account unveiled a new teaser for Deadpool & Wolverine which features loads of new footage from the upcoming MCU movie but also doesn't spoil any potential cameos. Promotion for the third Deadpool movie is in full swing, and it's time for those who are interested in going into the movie blind to start muting official Marvel channels, because new images, teasers, and sneak peaks are coming almost daily. At the moment, fans are only hoping that Marvel doesn't decide to play a similar card that they did with Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness and spoil their biggest cameos less than a week before release.

Among the new footage in the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer is Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) spending more time with his lovable companion Dogpool, as well as Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) teasing Deadpool about wearing a hair piece. Also seen in the new Deadpool & Wolverine teaser is additional dialogue between Reynolds and Jackman from the beginning of the movie when Wade goes to the bar to recruit Logan to his cause. Rounding out the never-before-seen moments from the film is Deadpool sharing a moment with the TVA Agents Mr. Paradox, played by Succession's own Matthew Macfadyen. There are more than enough laughs to go around from this new Deadpool & Wolverine sneak peek, but it also seems most, if not all, of this new footage is from the beginning of the movie and doesn't contain spoilers.

What’s Coming After ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’?

This new Deadpool & Wolverine teaser comes on a big day for Marvel Studios. Earlier in the morning, the franchise released the first official trailer for the next MCU movie, Captain America: Brave New World, with several stills from the film to follow. Also coming between Deadpool & Wolverine and Captain America 4 is Agatha All Along, the WandaVision spin-off series which will follow Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) and her coven of witches. Marvel has already found success this year with X-Men '97, which is now its highest-rated project, and is looking to build on that to close out the year and lead into 2025.

Deadpool & Wolverine slashes into theaters on July 26. Check out the new teaser above and look below to find showtimes for the film near you.

FIND TICKETS