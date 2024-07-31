Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine

The Big Picture Loki used the Void to explore Loki's existential crisis, leading to character growth and self-sacrifice.

The Void in Loki made the series visually dynamic and unique, different from traditional MCU projects.

Deadpool & Wolverine failed to utilize the Void creatively, making it visually bland and uninteresting compared to Loki.

To say that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been in a bit of a rough spot since the release of Avengers: Endgame would be a significant understatement. After many of the beloved cast members were able to end their tenures as their respective characters on a high note, the MCU pivoted to the Multiverse Saga, which has become heavily confusing for those that don’t already have an extensive knowledge of the comic book canon. One of the few benefits yielded by the Multiverse Saga is the concept of the Void, an area beyond the timelines where the remnants of different tangent universes go to die. The Void may have played a significant role in the story of Deadpool & Wolverine, but it was handled much better in Loki.

Criticisms of Deadpool & Wolverine may seem inconsequential at this point; the film has already broken box office records for both R-Rated and superhero films, and is set to become the first MCU film to crack $1 billion at the global box office since Spider-Man: No Way Home’s impressive haul in 2021. Although the critical reception has been slightly more mixed when compared to the previous two entries in the Deadpool franchise, the film seems to be hitting with its intended audience of MCU aficionados that were simply happy to see something familiar. However, Loki stands as a superior project with greater longevity because it used the Void in a creative way to advance its character arcs.

'Loki' Used the Void To Have an Existential Crisis

The use of the Void in Loki is critical in triggering the titular character’s existential crisis, a storyline that dominated both seasons of the show. After being given a preview of what his entire life looked like in an alternate universe thanks to the technology of the Time Variance Authority, a variant of Loki (Tom Hiddleston) is trapped in the Void, where he meets various alternate versions of himself. This was a brilliant way to humble one of the MCU’s most notoriously arrogant characters, proving to him that he is not nearly as special as he had once claimed to be. It’s through his experiences in the Void that Loki learns the power of putting faith in himself and working for the betterment of others; after emerging from the Void with a newfound sense of purpose, Loki makes the ultimate sacrifice at the end of the show’s second season, which stands as one of the most profound moments in the MCU thus far.

While there’s a visual blandness that has creeped into many installments in the MCU, the use of the Void in Loki helped the series feel visually dynamic and exciting. Unlike other Marvel projects, the Void didn’t feature a “Big Bad” that the heroes had to face off with in a generic final battle. Rather, it forced Loki and his new band of allies to fight for their own survival as they avoided apocalyptic forces determined to clean out the “trash” of the universe. The visual ingenuity was justified by the Void’s strange role in the MCU, allowing it to feel closer in style to an episode of Doctor Who or a classic adventure film like Journey to the Center of The Earth than anything seen in the multiverse up until that point. Even if it's technically separated from the Sacred Timeline, the Void made the MCU feel a whole lot smaller.

'Deadpool & Wolverine' Made the Void Feel Bland

The notion of seeing Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) and Logan (Hugh Jackman) go on a series of wild adventures in an area of the Marvel universe that

doesn’t abide by traditional rules is fun, but the segment of Deadpool & Wolverine that focuses on the Void is arguably the least interesting part of the film. Loki centered the threat around the Void itself and the inherent dangers it possessed, but Deadpool & Wolverine merely used it as an opportunity to introduce a new villain in Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin), whose connection to Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) and the larger X-Men franchise is only briefly explained. Deadpool deserved to be fighting against a force of evil that was as rule-bending as he was, but the Void is ultimately just an afterthought in Deadpool & Wolverine. In fact, the film saves its more exciting action sequence for a moment later on in which Deadpool and Wolverine escape the Void in order to track down Mr. Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen) and face off with the Deadpool Corps.

Deadpool & Wolverine makes the Void look visually drab and uninteresting, as it feels unremarkable compared to other desert locations in science fiction properties, such as Tatooine in the Star Wars franchise or the post-apocalyptic wasteland of George Miller’s Mad Max series. Shawn Levy isn’t a particularly imaginative filmmaker when it comes to staging interesting locations, but the environment of the Void feels relatively underdeveloped, even in comparison to the way that the TVA was depicted early on in the film. If there was ever an MCU film that could stand to “get weirder,” it was Deadpool & Wolverine. Unfortunately, Loki seemed to indicate that the franchise’s most idiosyncratic properties were destined to remain on television.

The MCU Needs To Take More Risks Like 'Loki'

The multitude of cameos from previous characters in the Fox Marvel movies may have been enough for some critics to enjoy Deadpool & Wolverine, but the MCU desperately needs to recapture the risky, character-based drama that made Loki so successful. Loki succeeded in challenging expectations about the character because the titular hero had to wrestle with his own legacy in real time. The use of the Multiverse has made it challenging to feel like anything in the MCU has real stakes if any character can return for an unexpected cameo, but Loki succeeded in showing its lead’s development and aptitude for self-sacrifice. Loki may have started off as a niche off-shoot, but it's clear that it’s the standard that the rest of the MCU should be following.

Deadpool & Wolverine is in theaters now.

