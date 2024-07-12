The Big Picture Deadpool & Wolverine breaks ticket pre-sale records, doubling other 2024 titles on Fandango.

The sequel marks Deadpool's MCU debut, with Time Variance Authority presence and new character Paradox.

Director Shawn Levy helms Reynolds' return as Deadpool, amidst a busy schedule including Stranger Things and Star Wars.

With only a couple of weeks to go until Deadpool & Wolverine premieres in theaters, the upcoming Marvel Studios blockbuster is set to break a massive record. The movie directed by Shawn Levy is on track to become the best ticket pre-seller of 2024 on Fandango. The sequel has already doubled all other 2024 titles in ticket pre-sales, at the same point in the sales cycle. Audiences can't wait for the return of Ryan Reynolds as the unpredictable mercenary, in an adventure that will also feature Hugh Jackman returning to the role of Wolverine after years of the character not being seen on the big screen.

Deadpool & Wolverine will introduce the protagonist portrayed by Ryan Reynolds to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After the first two movies featuring the character came from Fox, the studio's acquisition by Disney will allow this sequel to take place in the same multiverse as the Loki television series. Speaking of which, the Time Variance Authority from the show will have a presence in Deadpool & Wolverine. Succession star Matthew Macfadyen will step into the shoes of Paradox, an agent working for the organization. Exact details from the plot of the sequel are kept under wraps, as the studio still has plenty of surprises in store for Deadpool's return.

During an unpredictable year at the global box office, potential hits such as Deadpool & Wolverine give the industry a breath of fresh air. Inside Out 2 is currently the highest grossing film of 2024. But with six months to go until the year is over, everything could change in the coming months. Deadpool has always been a hit when it comes to ticket sales. The first Deadpool movie earned $782 million at the worldwide box office, while Deadpool 2 scored $785 million a couple of years later.

The Film Comes From the Director of 'Free Guy'

Shawn Levy has become a very busy man in recent years. The director previously worked with Ryan Reynolds in both Free Guy and The Adam Project. With their working relationship leading to success, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see Levy helming Reynold's return as Deadpool. And the filmmaker isn't taking a break any time soon. Levy is currently working on the final season of Stranger Things, while it was recently announced that Jonathan Tropper has been hired to pen the screenplay for the director's upcoming Star Wars movie.

Deadpool & Wolverine premieres in theaters on July 26. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.