The Big Picture Deadpool & Wolverine breaks pre-sales record, selling over $8 million in tickets before opening day.

Fans eagerly await Marvel Studios' return to theaters with the long-awaited debut of Deadpool in the MCU.

The highly anticipated film has the potential to become one of the highest-grossing R-rated movies of all time.

More than two months before the premiere, Marvel Studios' only movie of 2024 just broke a major record. In a new report from THR, AMC Theaters CEO Adam Aron revealed that Deadpool & Wolverine broke a ticket sales record, already selling between $8-$9 million on opening day pre-sales. Tickets for the film have only been on sale since Monday, and Aron said the movie has already sold roughly 200,000 tickets, far more than any other R-rated movie ever. Fandango also shared that Deadpool & Wolverine broke several records as well, stating that opening day sales were the best of 2024, as well as a new high for the Deadpool franchise.

Marvel stock has been up and down in the years since Avengers: Endgame, but with the recent success of X-Men '97, and no MCU movie since November 2023, MCU fans are anxious to get back in theaters for a Marvel Studios movie. It also helps that Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool is finally making his MCU debut, and he talked Hugh Jackman into reprising his role as Wolverine after almost everyone thought he had hung up the claws. Marketing for Deadpool & Wolverine has been picking up since a new trailer premiered several weeks ago, with new posters, stills, and even beer commercials following to encourage movie fans to buy tickets for the film.

What Are the Highest-Grossing R-Rated Movies?

Deadpool & Wolverine is in elite company after breaking pre-sale records, and has a chance to become one of, if not the highest-grossing R-rated feature film of all time. At the worldwide box office, 2019's Joker is currently the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all-time, and the only film on the list to cross the $1 billion mark. Deadpool 1 and 2 hold the third and fourth spots on the list, grossing a nearly identical total of $782 million and $785 million respectively. As for the film that splits these two comic book juggernauts and lands in the number two spot, that title belongs to Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, which fell just short of $1 billion with a worldwide total of $974 million. Other notable movies on the list of the highest-grossing R-rated movies of all time include Jackman's last outing as Wolverine, Logan, the clown horror film IT, and much maligned sequel The Hangover: Part 2, which currently sits at a rotten score of 34% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.