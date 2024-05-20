The Big Picture Deadpool & Wolverine tickets are on sale now.

The film is in theaters on July 26, 2024.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman star as the titular frenemies.

Grab your chimichangas and sharpen those claws — tickets for the much-anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine are officially on sale, and fans can now secure their spot to witness one of the most exhilarating team-ups in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film, set to slash into theaters this summer, reunites Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as their iconic characters Wade Wilson and Logan, respectively, promising a blend of sharp humor and sharper action. Since the announcement of Jackman's return to the clawed character alongside Reynolds' wisecracking mercenary, the buzz around Deadpool & Wolverine has been building. Along with the announcement, we've also been treated to a brief clip which contains mostly previously seen footage, apart from a lovely sting at the end where Deadpool asks Wolverine, while lying on top of him, to let him finish... removing his knife.

The star-studded cast includes Emma Corrin from The Crown, portraying the major villain Cassandra Nova, and Succession's Matthew Macfadyen, who adds an intriguing dynamic as a "third wheel" to the titular duo, in the form of Paradox, a TVA Agent. Familiar faces from previous franchise entries are returning, including Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Stefan Kapicic as the voice of Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio, and Rob Delaney reprising his role as Peter from Deadpool 2.

The film is directed by Shawn Levy, who's already worked to some success with Reynolds on films such as Free Guy and The Adam Project, as well as directing Jackman in the sci-fi family film, Real Steel. Given his directorial prowess, Levy seems an ideal choice to balance irreverent humour and action with genuine emotional storytelling.

What Is 'Deadpool & Wolverine' About?

Deadpool & Wolverine is set to be Deadpool’s grand introduction to the MCU, described by writer Rhett Reese as a "fish-out-of-water" tale where a "lunatic is dropped into a very sane world." The film explores the melding of Reynolds’ irreverent mercenary into the MCU, promising a typically outrageous mixture of violence, gore and humour that is definitely not family friendly.

Leaked photos and confirmed details suggest a multiverse story, with a significant portion of the film taking place in The Void—a location familiar to fans of Loki as the end-of-time wasteland governed by the creature Alioth. The multiversal setting hints at a clever integration of the former 20th Century Fox universe into the broader Marvel Cinematic Universe, potentially exploring the ramifications of Disney's acquisition of the franchise.

Deadpool & Wolverine is in theaters on July 26, 2024. Be sure to grab your tickets early and stay tuned to Collider for the latest updates, reviews, and exclusive content as we edge closer to witnessing one of the most dynamic duos in superhero cinema.

