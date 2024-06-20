The Big Picture Wade Wilson is struggling six years after the events of Deadpool 2, facing financial troubles and heartbreak.

Deadpool & Wolverine won't erase Logan's impact, with Reynolds praising it as one of the best comic book movies ever.

The film is set to hit theaters on July 26, with Hugh Jackman reprising his role as Wolverine alongside Ryan Reynolds.

Barely 24 hours after Deadpool & Wolverine completed post-production and was announced to be officially ready for release, the film just got another exciting update. In the latest issue of Total Film, Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy sat down to speak about bringing Deadpool into the MCU and how it would work coming from the Fox universe. Levy also talked about where we find Wade Wilson at the beginning of the only 2024 MCU film, revealing that it takes place six years after Deadpool 2:

"It takes place six years after the last film. He's proving to be useless at selling cars, hawking Blind Al's blood-pressure meds to make rent, and his beloved Vanessa has a new boyfriend."

If Wade knew this is what he was getting himself into by stealing Cable's (Josh Brolin) time-traveling device and going back in time to save Vanessa, he might have opted to stay home. It certainly sounds like The Merc With a Mouth has seen better days, but that will likely just provide that much more comedic relief when the time comes for him to put back on the red and black suit and venture out into the multiverse to recruit Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) and other allies. There has also been six years of time passed since the release of Deadpool 2 in 2018, which will undoubtedly make keeping up with the timeline much easier to avoid another Spider-Man: Homecoming timeline slip-up.

Ryan Reynolds Has High Praise for ‘Logan’

When Jackman hung up his claws at the end of Logan in 2017, everyone (including the Wolverine actor himself) thought it was the last time he would play the legendary clawed mutant. When Reynolds took to social media in September 2022 to announce that Jackman would reprise his role as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, the world stood still like it had for few other movie announcements in film history. However, the excitement quickly turned to skepticism, as many fans were curious if his return would tarnish the legacy Logan left behind.

Those involved with making Deadpool & Wolverine have spoken candidly that this movie will not undo the events of Logan, or in any way take away from the impact of that movie. Reynolds even went as far to say that he believes Logan may be the best comic book movie ever made, a point that could easily be argued, given the film's dual >90% ratings on Rotten Tomatoes. It's unknown if this will be Jackman's last time playing Wolverine or if he'll be back in a future Avengers movie, but the most important thing is to enjoy this outing as it may be the last one we're going to get.

Deadpool & Wolverine slashes into theaters on July 26. Stay tuned to Collider for future coverage of the film and find tickets below.

