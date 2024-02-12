The Big Picture Hugh Jackman hilariously updated the title of the upcoming Deadpool and Wolverine film to Wolverine and Asshole on his social media.

The trailer reveals that Deadpool will be joining the MCU and working with the Time Variance Authority to fix a universe-shattering problem involving Wolverine and the dead Fox universe.

This film marks the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, wearing his iconic yellow and blue comic-accurate suit for the first time, and will feature other Marvel cameos.

Arguably the most anticipated film coming this year is the newly titledDeadpool and Wolverine. The epic multiverse MCU film just dropped its first teaser and poster at Super Bowl 58. Wolverine was saved towards the end of the trailer, but actor Hugh Jackman gave the film’s title some notes. In typical Deadpool fashion, the X-Men actor’s update is foulmouthed and hilarious.

Right after the world got hold of the coveted Deadpool & Wolverine footage, Jackman took to his X account to post the film’s “new” title card for “Wolverine and Asshole”. With it, he simply commented ‘Fixed it”. Ryan Reynolds’ Merc with a Mouth would call the classic Marvel hero self-centered for switching the order of the names in the title while probably making a joke about Marvel not being a fan of that language. However, Reynolds instead tweeted “wait till you see the Deadpool popcorn bucket." in response to the film's poster, a humorous jab at Dune: Part Two’s recent viral ungodly popcorn bucket. As it stands, these posts are another ingenious part of Deadpool 3’s already legendary marketing campaign.

Deadpool & Wolverine Join the MCU

Close

The major focus of the trailer was that Wade Wilson aka Deadpool was being swept away on his first big MCU adventure. After years of the X-Men characters being under 20th Century Fox’s roof, it’s up to Deadpool to come out of retirement to essentially save the MCU from itself. There were an endless number of references to the larger Marvel universe, but the biggest plot device seen in the new footage was the involvement of the Time Variance Authority (TVA). This now iconic secret organization was introduced in the critically acclaimed Loki series and its role is to keep the multiverse in perfect balance. Like that Disney+ series, it appears that they recruit Deadpool to fix a universe-shattering problem for the TVA. At the center of that issue revolves around Wolverine and the dead Fox universe. The logo of which you can see broken in the background of the major set piece in the trailer.

Obviously, this film’s biggest selling point is Jackman returning as Wolverine for the first time since the character met his end in 2017’s masterful Logan. Since the character's debut in 2000's X-Men, the beloved actor has appeared as the iconic mutant in ten films (including Deadpool 3). However, this is the first time the character will be wearing his iconic yellow and blue comic-accurate suit. As expected from a Deadpool film, there will be many other Marvel cameos in this third installment. As we wait for Deadpool & Wolverine to release on July 26, 2024, you can view Jackman’s fun salty tweet below alongside the new teaser.